BOISE — A bill to conform Idaho's corporate deductions for overseas income with 2017's federal tax cut is headed to the full Senate.
The Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee voted unanimously Monday, after a brief meeting, to move the bill to the full body. It passed the House last week.
House Bill 183 would give corporations with a presence in Idaho the same tax breaks on foreign income the federal government does, the idea being that this will encourage corporations to bring money that is currently being held overseas. Idaho conformed with some aspects of the 2017 tax cut last year but didn't conform with these corporate income credits.
The bill would lead to a $135.4 million drop in state tax revenue over the current tax year and the next two, according to the bill's fiscal note. However, the bill’s fiscal note puts its side-by-side with the increased revenue from last year’s conformity bill, presenting the two taken together as a $23.4 million increase in state revenue.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said that while he wasn’t generally a fan of the 2017 tax cut, the changes on taxing foreign income was one of the few good aspects of it. Previous tax laws, he said, encouraged companies to keep money overseas.
“This is the kind of legislation we need to do,” he said.