BOISE — It was a special session all right.
The Idaho House adjourned sine die at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, ending a three-day session that Gov. Brad Little called to deal with coronavirus-related civil immunity legislation and a couple of issues the virus has brought forth when it comes to dealing with the November elections. The state's first since a one-day special session in 2015, it made national headlines when maskless protesters trying to crowd the House gallery in defiance of social distancing restrictions forced their way in on Monday, and again on Tuesday and Wednesday when Ammon Bundy, an Emmett political activist who led the 2016 occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, was arrested at the Capitol for trespassing.
Lawmakers passed two non-binding resolutions plus three bills related to the elections and liability. As of Thursday afternoon, Little had already signed the liability legislation and a bill dealing with absentee ballot rules.
So what did we see over these three days?
Anger at COVID-19 restrictions
Little didn't call the special session to undo his own coronavirus emergency measures, but a casual observer could be forgiven for thinking that was the purpose.
Opponents of coronavirus restrictions, some with groups such as Health Freedom Idaho or the Bundy-affiliated People's Rights, packed the statehouse and dominated testimony at most meetings, often condemning the measures as unconstitutional or tyrannical. Some downplayed the seriousness of COVID-19, comparing it to the flu, or objected to the idea that government should have a role in protecting public health, casting it as a matter for individual choice.
"We are allowed to get sick if we want," said Robert Jones, of Nampa. "We are allowed to do whatever we want as long as we’re not harming anybody else, but you guys have forgotten that."
Many Republican lawmakers and conservative groups have been expressing their opposition to Little's actions and other coronavirus restrictions for months, so it shouldn't have been a surprise that these voices were prominent at the special session. The House passed a concurrent resolution revoking the state of emergency. The Senate shelved this and passed a non-binding resolution asking Little to revoke it while listing numerous measures they intend to pursue in 2021 to limit the governor's power and restrict what the government can do during a future pandemic.
Part of the Senate's rationale was two legal opinions, including one from the state Attorney General's office, saying lawmakers couldn't legally revoke the emergency declaration during this special session. Another was that even getting rid of the state of emergency won't end the mask mandates and other measures some local governments and health districts have taken in response to the virus.
"Repealing the governor’s emergency declaration wouldn’t have all the benefits I thought it might have when I came over here," said Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett.
The resolution serves as a possible preview of the 2021 session, as many GOP lawmakers support reasserting the power of the Legislature. And some voiced support for the concerns of the protesters.
"We care about what people’s frustrations and fears are because we share a lot of the same feelings ourselves," said Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d'Alene.
Lawmakers sometimes struggled to keep control
Setting the tone for much of the next three days, the special session started Monday morning with a scuffle between police and a large group of protesters who wanted to pack the House gallery in numbers larger than social distancing requirements would allow. A glass door was broken in the melee, which ended after House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said he would let the protesters in the gallery if they behaved with decorum.
The unwillingness to enforce the rules in the face of large crowds defying them drew unfavorable comparisons by some to the harsher treatment meted out to pro-gay and transgender rights protesters a few years ago.
"I saw peaceful and quiet Add the Words protesters arrested for blocking a door and these people are being supported for their behavior here," Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, posted on Facebook. "The Speaker and the Governor have absolved themselves of ANY semblance of leadership and this has turned into a mob."
On Tuesday morning, Bedke said he didn't view the "Add the Words" analogy as an "apples-to-apples" comparison, but he did say he would keep a tighter rein on things, according to the Idaho Press' Eye on Boise blog. Later that day, protesters delayed a House Judiciary Committee meeting for about two hours, and that evening Bundy was arrested when he refused to leave the Capitol's Lincoln Auditorium. State police wheeled him out in a swivel chair when he wouldn't stand.
Both Bedke and Little blamed the chaos on a small number of protesters and condemned it.
"To the citizens who came to the Capitol and exercised your First Amendment rights peacefully — thank you," Little said in a statement. "You far outnumbered the individuals who infringed on an orderly proceeding. We will always outnumber the agitators who seek to stifle civil debate and harm our democratic republic."
Bedke ended the session by thanking the state police in the gallery for their work, and House members gave them a round of applause. They had been called upon to make arrests or control crowds in several tense situations, at times facing down angry protesters who would yell Nazi references at them such as "Sieg Heil!" or "You were following orders!"
"We know your jobs are not easy," Bedke said. "You don't have to worry about us. We'll support you. We really appreciate your presence here."
COVID-19 precautions are political
During the debate on whether to end the COVID-19 state of emergency, Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, pointed out that even President Donald Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity have recommended people wear masks. This didn't have the effect on his colleague Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, that Gannon probably intended.
"When we talk about Trump and Hannity, we see that masks is a political statement," Barbieri said. "The (Centers for Disease Control) has been very clear. Cloth masks are of no value. N95 masks are of no value."
This drew an angry rebuke from his fellow Republican Rep. Marc Gibbs, who demanded an apology and said he is wearing a mask because his doctor recommended it, not for political reasons.
Democratic lawmakers all wore masks, and most even had plexiglass shields around their desks. A couple of Democratic senators voted from home rather than risk exposure, and at one point Wintrow left a committee meeting to protest the lack of social distancing. House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, called the special session "a super-spreader event."
"Hundreds of people from all over the state packing committee rooms, no distance, no masks," she said. "To get our kids back to school and our people back to work, we need to reduce the spread of the virus. This session is totally undermining everything we have been working for months to achieve in terms of limiting community spread."
Even though the Republican governor Little has been promoting mask use for months, most GOP lawmakers didn't wear masks, and some of the minority who did felt the need to explain why during debates, such as saying they live with someone who is vulnerable to COVID-19.
"I’m not going to get into the mask debate," said an unmasked House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star. "You have your freedom. If you’re at risk, be careful. If you’re not at risk, carry on. But you should be able to make that decision on your own."
What did the Legislature do?
Civil immunity legislation turned out to be the session's most controversial item, with many who testified fearing a couple of earlier versions requiring businesses to make a good-faith effort to follow laws and regulations could mean businesses, schools and other entities would enforce local mask mandates or other public health regulations to receive immunity. Lawmakers ended the session by passing a bill that removes this requirement, only revoking immunity for “willful or reckless misconduct.”
The American Association of Retired Persons opposed the bill, as did Democrats who fear it removes vital protections for people who have been wronged. The National Federation of Independent Businesses hailed its passage.
“I’m glad to see our state get on board with some of our neighboring states in giving our small-business owners some liability protection against COVID-19 lawsuits," said state director Suzanne Budge. "House Bill 6 wasn’t where we started, and it isn't a perfect bill by any means, but it is a step in the right direction to give businesses the confidence to re-open, re-hire, and restore Idaho’s economy."
The changes to absentee ballot procedures that are now law for this election are intended to lighten county clerks' loads due to a higher-than-usual amount of absentee voting expected this year. The changes give counties until 30 days before this November’s election, not 45, to mail out absentee ballots and let them open and scan ballots starting a week before Election Day. A bill that would have let counties close existing precincts and set up consolidated vote centers died in a House committee.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, one of the Legislature's few rural Democrats, said it would have been hard to implement in her district's large, sparsely populated counties. She also worried about having more people come to fewer polling places due to coronavirus.
"It would be reckless to have everybody in one polling place or two polling places," she said.
The rationale for this proposal was the expected shortage of poll workers — county clerks have said they have fewer volunteers willing to return than in past years due to the spread of coronavirus. The House left this in Little's hands, passing a resolution urging him to "take all necessary steps to procure a sufficient number of poll workers for the November 2020 election," including working with the Secretary of State and counties to advertise for and train poll workers, using federal funds to pay them more and, if necessary, activating the National Guard to use them to work the polls.