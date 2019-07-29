U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo has announced a series of upcoming meetings in small towns in Idaho and an appearance at the Idaho Falls City Club.
Crapo, Idaho's senior senator and a Republican, will speak at the City Club's luncheon at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive, according to a news release from Crapo.
Crapo also announced 29 town hall meetings in mostly small communities in August and September. Ones in eastern Idaho will be:
— in Grant, at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, in Grant Park, 3421 East 100 North, Rigby;
— in Archer, at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, at Big Jud’s, 411 West 7800 South, Rexburg;
— in Clementsville, at 5 p.m. on Aug. 8, at the Ricks residence, 10841 West Highway 33, Tetonia;
— in Pingree at 11 a.m. on Aug. 9, at the home of Garth and Julie Van Orden, 425 South 1100 West; and
— in Springfield at noon on Aug. 9, in the Bingham County Road and Bridge Shop, 1947 West 800 South.
Crapo's office said he plans to discuss several initiatives he has undertaken as chairman of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, including investigations of Americans' personal data being gathered against their will and "new privacy and financial concerns driven by the actions of corporations such as Facebook."
"He will also discuss his legislation to limit robocall phone calls, summarize the country’s new job creation, the economy and tax reform and the record number of federal judges being approved by the U.S. Senate," Crapo's office said.