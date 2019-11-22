A bill that aims to increase the number of young people working at America's national laboratories is headed to the U.S. Senate.
The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources held a voice vote Tuesday to advance the Department of Energy National Labs Jobs ACCESS Act, with Utah Sen. Mike Lee casting the only recorded "No" vote.
The bill, which is being co-sponsored by U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., would establish a five-year grant program, run by the DOE, to create apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs to create nuclear industry jobs. The grants would go to institutions such as colleges, industry groups or career and technical education schools that would then partner with national laboratories on such programs.
Grantee organizations would have to cover at least 25 percent of the cost and grants would be capped at $500,000 each. Job training programs serving veterans, young people and people with barriers to employment would receive priority consideration in awarding grants.
Crapo and Duckworth thanked the committee for advancing the bill and said they will continue to work together to get it over the finish line.
“The skilled technicians working at our national laboratories provide immense value and help make all of the laboratories’ groundbreaking scientific discoveries possible,” Duckworth said in a statement.
“The need for a qualified, educated workforce of skilled technicians in the field of nuclear energy continues to climb,” Crapo said. “The passage of the DOE National Labs Jobs ACCESS Act out of committee is a positive step toward helping fill these high-demand positions at the Idaho National Laboratory and other national labs."