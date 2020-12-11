U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch voted for a $741 billion defense spending bill Friday, joining most of their Republican and Democratic colleagues in supporting a bill President Donald Trump has threatened to veto.
The National Defense Authorization Act passed the Senate 84-13. It passed the House 335-78 on Tuesday; the Idaho delegation was split, with U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson supporting it and U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher opposed; many of the House "No" votes were, like Fulcher, members of the House Freedom Caucus.
The bill now heads to Trump's desk. Trump has vowed to veto it, saying he wants Congress to strip out a provision that allows the renaming of military bases named after Confederate leaders and that it should also include a repeal of Section 230, a part of the communications code that shields social media companies from liability for content users post. The bill had veto-proof majorities in both chambers and support from the Republican leadership; it remains to be seen if Trump will follow through on his veto threat, and if he does whether the Republicans who voted for the bill will vote to overturn a veto from a president of their own party.
Crapo and Risch, both Republicans, put out a news release after the vote highlighting a few Idaho-specific elements of the bill, including funding for cleanup and waste disposal at Idaho National Laboratory; money for the Spent Fuel Handling Recapitalization Project at the Naval Reactors Facility; and an amendment saying it is the "sense of Congress" that people suffering from the effects of uranium mining and above-ground nuclear testing during the Cold War should be compensated.
“As the United States’ foreign adversaries engage in increasingly aggressive posturing, military readiness is key," Risch, who is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement.
He said the bill "strengthens our national security, provides U.S. troops with a well-deserved pay raise, and secures significant wins for Idaho. I am proud to join my colleagues in passing this legislation to protect our servicemen and women just as they protect us.”
Crapo, who heads the Senate Banking Committee, lauded the inclusion of an anti-money-laundering provision he backed.
“For the 60th consecutive year, Congress has passed the NDAA to provide the heroes of our Armed Forces the tools necessary to defend our country from authoritarian regimes across the globe,” Crapo said.