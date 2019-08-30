Idaho U.S. senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch joined every Senate Republican on Thursday in signing a letter urging the Supreme Court to ignore five Democratic senators who said the court has become too politicized and suggested they might back changing the court if it takes up a gun control case out of New York.
The letter, which is addressed to U.S. Supreme Court Clerk Scott Harris, is in response to a friend of the court brief from five Democratic senators in a case challenging a New York City regulation banning residents from transporting their handguns outside of city limits. While New York has revised the regulation in question, the case is still pending and the court has not yet decided whether it will take it up.
Democratic Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Dick Durbin of Illinois and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York sent the court a letter earlier this month saying a majority of Americans believe the court is too politicized and saying it shouldn't take up the case since the issue is moot. The Democrats said the court is "not well" and that they hope it can "heal itself before the public demands it be ‘restructured in order to reduce the influence of politics.’"
Many Democrats have been upset at the Republican majority Senate's refusal to hold a hearing on Obama nominee Merrick Garland and the subsequent confirmation of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh under Trump, which has had the effect of moving the court right politically, and have been discussing ideas such as term limits or increasing the number of Supreme Court judges. Some read the senators' letter as an implicit threat to change the court's makeup.
“(C)ourts do not undertake political ‘projects.’ Or at least they should not,’” the Democrats wrote. “Americans are murdered each day with firearms in classrooms or movie theaters or churches or city streets, and a generation of preschoolers is being trained in active-shooter survival drills. In the cloistered confines of this Court, notwithstanding the public imperatives of these massacres, the NRA and its allies brashly presume, in word and deed, that they have a friendly audience (on the Court) for their ‘project.’”
In their letter, the Republicans called the Democrats' brief "a direct, immediate threat to the independence of the judiciary and the rights of all Americans" and urged the court to "rule in this case only as the law dictates, without regard to the identity of the parties or the politics of the moment. They must not be cowed by the threats of opportunistic politicians."
“Judicial independence is crucial to the health of our democracy, and this ultimatum issued by my Democrat colleagues — rule in our favor or else we’ll pack the Court — is ludicrous and dangerous," Risch said in a statement "I urge my colleagues to cease this blatant attempt to bully the Supreme Court into submission and allow it to fulfill its role as a check and balance to the legislative and executive branches — just as our Founding Fathers intended."
“The Supreme Court plays a vital role in safeguarding the United States Constitution," Crapo said. "For more than 150 years, the Court’s nine members have conducted their duties in a nonpartisan manner to protect and uphold the integrity of our system of government. Threats by other members of this body to intimidate the Supreme Court into capitulation of its constitutionally mandated duties goes against every value of judicial independence our country has long held. I urge the justices to fulfill their oaths of following the law, not only with regards to this case, but all cases that will continue to come before it."