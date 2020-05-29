Idaho U.S. senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo have joined seven of their Republican colleagues in urging President Trump not to restrict temporary work visas as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Their letter notes the widespread unemployment and the harm to small businesses that have stemmed from the pandemic but says businesses in many sectors rely on guest workers.
"Some of these struggling small businesses rely on labor that many Americans may not be qualified or able to perform, even in the aftermath of the pandemic, and some of these businesses operate in industry sectors that are not experiencing high unemployment — in contrast with the overall national unemployment figures — or in particular geographical locations where qualified labor is scarce," the senators wrote Wednesday. "American businesses that rely on help from these visa programs should not be forced to close without serious consideration. Guest workers are needed to boost American business, not take American jobs."
The senators' call comes as Trump, at the urging of conservatives lawmakers and groups who share his more restrictionist views on immigration, is weighing whether to put further limits on immigration and guest worker visa programs.
The nine senators urged Trump not to change the H-2A and H-2B visa programs, which are used to fill jobs in sectors such as agriculture, forestry and hospitality. The senators wrote that seasonal jobs are difficult to fill even with so many Americans out of work and that they worry the increase to unemployment insurance included in the coronavirus relief bill that passed in March disincentivizes laid-off Americans from finding new jobs, especially temporary or seasonal ones.
"There is a school of thought that believes in order to protect the American worker we must prevent any guest worker or employment-based visas from being issued," the senators wrote. "We share the goal of promoting American workers. However, this view is rooted in the mistaken assumption that guest worker visas, and the businesses that rely on them, are one-size-fits-all, and that all foreign employment programs have the same skill requirements, criteria, or length of stay. This would mean that all employment-based or guest worker visas are the same, and any American who is unemployed would qualify or desire to take the jobs guest workers fill. This is just not true."
The senators made several policy suggestions, including asking Trump not to suspend H-2A or H-2B visas, to let businesses apply for exemptions to any restrictions and to empower the Trump administration to quickly lift restrictions in industries where there are persistent vacancies and in occupations where data shows either low unemployment or a consistent level of job openings for advanced degree holders. The letter was also signed by U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, John Cornyn of Texas, Michael Rounds of South Dakota, Todd Young of Indiana, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska and James Lankford of Oklahoma.
On Wednesday night prominent Fox News TV host Tucker Carlson criticized the senators on his show "Tucker Carlson Tonight," showing pictures of all nine and saying the visas in question can be used for white-collar jobs such as doctors and dentists as well as agricultural jobs.
"Not all of these nine senators are bad people," Carlson said. "We know and even like some of them ... but we are fervently rooting for their defeat anyway. We are hoping in the next Republican primary all nine of the people you're looking at right now will be defeated and replaced by people who care about unemployed Americans."
Risch, who is up for re-election this year, is unopposed in the Republican primary.