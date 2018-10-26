The Idaho Falls City Council chambers were packed Thursday night, and most people were there to urge the Council to leave the POW-MIA flag flying in front of City Hall.
Donna Martin said she has more than 75 relatives who served in the U.S. military and removing the flag would disrespect all of them.
“It should be up there 365, 24-7," she said. "There’s no reason, because we’re not going to stop fighting for them to come home. I don’t care where they are, they deserve to come here and rest in peace."
More than 20 people spoke to the Council, most with a similar message. Some talked about relatives who are veterans or were taken prisoner or killed in past wars, and what the flag means to them as a result.
“That flag does represent everybody that was a prisoner," said Alex Morrison. "Everybody that has not come home. … We have the right to be here today, to have this discussion, because of all the sacrifices that were put out, (and) all the people that did not come home.”
City leaders are considering adopting a new flag policy, consisting of three different resolutions. One would establish a flag policy, specifying the U.S., Idaho and city of Idaho Falls flags can fly year-round and setting up rules for how they should be displayed and when they should be flown at half-staff. The second would establish a city flag, consisting of the city seal on a blue banner.
The third, and most controversial, says the POW-MIA flag would fly year-round at the War Veterans Memorial on Memorial Drive and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Freeman Park, but it would only fly in front of City Hall six days a year — on Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, July 4, POW/MIA Recognition Day and Veterans Day. Currently, the flag flies in front of City Hall all year, as well as at Idaho Falls Power and the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. This proposed change is what most of the people in attendance Thursday night were upset about.
So why is the city considering changing it? City officials realized earlier this summer they didn’t have an official flag policy, Mayor Rebecca Casper said at a work session Monday. City lawyer Randy Fife started to draft one at that time.
On Monday, Fife talked about the two possible uses of a flagpole — for “government speech,” or flying the flags of government agencies, and as a “limited public forum,” in which case a flagpole would have to be opened up to other groups wishing to fly their flags. Fife believes the POW-MIA flag is not a government flag and would fall into the second category, opening up the city to possible First Amendment-based court challenges.
“No matter what degree of patriotism or loyalty to our country we may feel, we cannot bend the law to our will here in Idaho Falls when we’re talking about the Constitution,” Casper said Monday. “In the case of flags, they’re part of speech … and we can’t necessarily make constitutional law fit our will.”
Some people who spoke Thursday night objected to characterizing the POW-MIA flag as belonging to a private group, or as tied specifically to the Vietnam War.
"The POW-MIA flag is not a group flag," one man said. "It is an emblem that represents those who never came home. Those who were held and tortured and captured in war."
The Council hasn't yet scheduled a vote on the new policy and could make changes to it. Casper mentioned during the meeting she expects the final decision to come in November.
When public comment ended Thursday after more than an hour, Casper suggested holding a public forum in a week to talk about the issue more. She said she thinks there have been some “misunderstandings” about what the city is considering.
“There is no disrespect intended, and I don’t believe there has been any disrespect given,” she said.
Casper said she wants to show respect and sensitivity “not just to the flag, but to the rule of law it represents.”