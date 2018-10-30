The candidates for the Idaho District 30A House seat faced off Monday night for the last time before the election.
Democrat Pat Tucker portrayed Republican Gary Marshall's views on social issues as out of step with the times. She highlighted her own support for an Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and for adding anti-discrimination protections for gay and transgender people to state law. At a forum last week, Marshall said he believes the First Amendment's guarantee of freedom of religion isn't the same thing as freedom from religion, and Tucker brought this up a couple of times.
"We are talking about someone who is reflecting viewpoints that are decades old," Tucker said. "We don't need someone whose positions are ill-informed and outdated."
Marshall, who beat Republican incumbent Jeff Thompson in the May primary, said his life experiences make him the most qualified to deal with issues such as helping farmers and small businesses. In his closing statement, he said there hadn't been any questions on issues such as deregulation or infrastructure.
“I think I bring to the Legislature a broad experience that’ll be of enormous (importance) in the legislative process,” Marshall said. “There are more issues than just the social agenda issues that we’ve discussed here tonight.”
The forum was held at Compass Academy. The school's government students there organized the debate, handling every aspect from the stage managing and lighting to advertising, moderating and coming up with the questions.
Suicide and gun laws
In response to a question about guns and Idaho's high suicide rate, Marshall said strengthening families, churches and other community organizations is the way to tackle the problem.
"Guns kill people," Marshall said. "Guns protect us, but they're sometimes used inappropriately. I don't think controls on guns are going to influence the suicide rates. We've got to work on the other things."
Tucker said youth suicide and gun violence is "an issue that is near and dear to my heart." She alluded to her daughter, who was killed in a car wreck in Montana when she was 11. Tucker said Idaho's current policies are contributing to many people's feelings of disconnection.
"The Republican Party has driven the schools to the bottom of the canyon and Idaho education to the bottom of the national rankings," Tucker said.
Proposition 2
Marshall said he would work to implement Medicaid expansion if voters pass it in November.
"I've made it pretty clear throughout my entire campaign ... that the Idaho Legislature should have done something with the Medicaid gap a long time ago," he said.
Tucker said Marshall should say whether he supports Proposition 2.
"I, in this race, am the absolute champion of Medicaid expansion," Tucker said. "I carried the petition; I voted for it; I support it with all of my heart. ... We need to know where Mr. Marshall stands."
Fiscal priorities
Tucker said her priorities would be funding Medicaid expansion and early childhood education. She said the state's current Republican leadership has failed the people.
"We are not having the tragic experiences of our people reflected in our laws," she said.
Marshall said the state can't do everything people would like.
"Pat talks about a lot of things, and she doesn't admit to the fact that resources are limited," he said.
Areas of agreement
Marshall and Tucker both oppose Proposition 1, the ballot measure to legalizing gambling on instant racing machines at some tracks. Both said they support protecting access to public lands and oppose transferring them to state ownership, although Marshall said he supports a greater state role in land management while Tucker emphasized her belief that the state should do more to address climate change.
Marshall and Tucker both support medical marijuana, although Marshall placed a greater emphasis in his answer on regulating its use. Both also said they oppose building a new prison and favor focusing on treatment and rehabilitation options to reduce the number of people incarcerated.