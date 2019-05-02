The Bonneville County Democrats' yearly Truman Banquet will be in downtown Idaho Falls on Saturday.
The banquet at the Downtown Events Center, 480 Park Ave., will run from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. State Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, and House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, will be the keynote speakers.
Reclaim Idaho Executive Director Rebecca Schroeder also will speak at the dinner. Reclaim Idaho is the group that spearheaded last year's effort to get a Medicaid expansion initiative on the ballot, and one of the topics of Schroeder's speech will be how Medicaid expansion funds can be used to fight the opioid epidemic. Eastern Idaho has had the highest drug overdose death rates in the state in many recent years.
The dinner will feature a silent auction and a dessert auction, and the Kevin Young Jazz Quartet is providing music for the cocktail hour. Also being auctioned off are a trip to Chicago to see Hamilton and one to Washington, D.C., to tour the Capitol.
Visit eventbrite.com/e/annual-truman-banquet-tickets-55873769950 for information.