The U.S. Department of Energy is seeking to move forward with a sodium-cooled fast test reactor at Idaho National Laboratory.
The department announced in a Wednesday news release it issued a record of decision to build the Versatile Test Reactor at the lab. Congress must appropriate funds for the reactor before the project can begin, but the reactor would be the first fast-spectrum test reactor to operate in the U.S. in nearly three decades if built.
Plans to build the test reactor were first announced in February 2019 and the energy department requested funding for the project for fiscal year 2022, but Congress didn’t include the project in last year’s infrastructure package that appropriated $6 billion for nuclear project funding.
The release said the test reactor project will aid U.S. nuclear energy research and development infrastructure and dramatically accelerate the technology development for current and future reactors that will help meet the nation’s goal of a net-zero emissions by 2050.
“Bringing a fast neutron test source back to the U.S. is an investment in our transition to a future carbon-free economy,” said Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy Kathryn Huff in the release. “Now that we have completed this important step in the decision-making process, I look forward to working with Congress to obtain the funding needed to someday make VTR a reality.”
The record of decision includes construction of the test reactor at INL, along with additional facilities for post-irradiation examination and the management of spent reactor driver fuel. According to the Final Versatile Test Reactor Environmental Impact Statement published in May, building and operating the reactor test facility at the INL site would have minimal impact to the environment.
The energy department established the Versatile Test Reactor program in 2018. The team includes experts from six national laboratories, 19 universities and nine industry partners, the release said. The Energy Act of 2020 authorized $348 million for the test reactor in fiscal year 2022.
Energy experts including James Conca, a nationally recognized geoscientist with three decades of experience in nuclear energy, expect the test reactor to get ten times the energy of existing reactors, create nuclear waste that is easier to handle and reduce the time it takes for the U.S. to develop nuclear fuels, materials, instrumentation and sensors for nuclear reactors.
Conca wrote in a Forbes column on Aug. 25, 2021 — after Congress didn’t fund the test reactor — that the only fast neutron test reactor exists in Russia, which gives U.S. reactor innovators many barriers to study.
“Congress needs to restore the FY22 funding for the VTR. For that to happen, we need a Congressional champion to take on the cause of U.S. leadership and say what is broadly recognized — a fast spectrum test reactor is essential for America to regain and sustain its global nuclear leadership role and support long term nuclear energy innovation for the next 60 years,” Conca wrote in the column.
The energy department has not decided yet whether to establish test reactor driver fuel production capabilities for feedstock preparation and fuel fabrication at the INL site or the Savannah River Site in South Carolina.