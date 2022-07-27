Versatile Test Reactor rendering

A rendering of the Versatile Test Reactor is seen in this image.

 Image courtesy of Idaho National Laboratory

The U.S. Department of Energy is seeking to move forward with a sodium-cooled fast test reactor at Idaho National Laboratory.

The department announced in a Wednesday news release it issued a record of decision to build the Versatile Test Reactor at the lab. Congress must appropriate funds for the reactor before the project can begin, but the reactor would be the first fast-spectrum test reactor to operate in the U.S. in nearly three decades if built.

