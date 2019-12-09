Idaho Falls’ deputy fire chief is leaving Idaho Falls to take a new job as fire chief of Danville, Va.
Dave Coffey has been with the department since 1994, starting as a firefighter and climbing the ranks from there to paramedic, captain, division chief of special operations and, since 2014, deputy chief of operations. His last day will be Dec. 31.
“Accepting this position comes with mixed emotions,” Coffey said. “I have called Idaho Falls home since the Navy brought me here in 1990. (The Idaho Falls Fire Department) has been my family since 1994. The opportunities and life experiences that this department have provided me are invaluable. My life has been truly edified by the department’s leadership and the relationships I have forged with the firefighters, external partners in the fire service and community members. I cannot thank you enough.”
As well as managerial duties such as overseeing staff, employees and budgeting, Coffey supervised the state Hazardous Materials Response and Technical Response Teams, the Fire Prevention Division and the Swift Water Rescue Team. He also served as the city’s liaison to the Idaho Department of Lands, the federal Bureau of Land Management and Bonneville County Emergency Planning, as well as an incident commander for Idaho’s Region 3 All-Hazards Incident Management Team, including during the 2016 Henry’s Creek Fire and the 2017 solar eclipse. And, he helped organize the Idaho Falls Fire Department Pipes and Drums band.
“The experience and expertise that Deputy Chief Coffey takes with him will be difficult to replace, but the path of excellence he created will be here with us at (the Idaho Falls Fire Department) forever,” Fire Chief Duane Nelson said. “The Danville Fire Department will be fortunate to get such a steward of fire and emergency services.”
Mayor Rebecca Casper praised Coffey’s work during the Henry’s Creek Fire, crediting him for helping to save property due to his swift action.
“As a department leader, he has played a key role building and growing our department’s capabilities,” she said. “In my relatively short time with the city, I have watched him grow into a firefighter’s firefighter. The citizens of Danville are indeed fortunate. We wish Chief Coffey the very best in this new role.”
The job will be posted on the city’s website in the coming weeks.