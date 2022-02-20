A local developer plans to build 29 town houses on 2.5 acres of property west of WinCo in Idaho Falls.
The Idaho Falls Planning Commission recommended approval of the planned unit development last week.
The land was annexed into the city Jan. 27 and zoned Limited Commercial, meaning it can accommodate either retail services or residential homes.
During a previous meeting, Idaho Falls Planning Commissioner Natalie Black, who lives in the area, said she is “hoping to see housing” built on the plot, which was designated “higher density” in the city’s comprehensive plan.
Barry Bane with Connect Engineering said the town house development will provide a “good transition” from the single-family residential neighborhood to the north and the multifamily and commercial areas to the east and south of the property.
“We’re excited to bring this planned unit development concept together to provide some more single-family affordable housing here,” he said. “This property is currently vacant, so we’re happy to bring this infill into the city.”
The development will feature common space and individual lots with a mix of one- and two-car garages for a total of 79 parking stalls, Bane said.
Noting that the city only requires 58 parking stalls for a development of this size, he requested a setback variance in order to accommodate the extra spaces.
The variance would be applied to the north and south sides of the property, where Bane asked that the city’s setback requirement be reduced from 25 feet to 15-16 feet.
Another multifamily development is located to the south, “so those reduced setbacks are a little bit more consistent,” Bane said, while the north side of the property already is bordered by an 8-foot masonry wall.
City staff recommended requiring the developer to cut a hole in the masonry wall to allow for pedestrian access between Kelsey Avenue and Easy Street, a private road that services the adjacent shopping center.
“I do like (that) recommendation,” Idaho Falls Planning Commissioner Brent Dixon said. “(It will be) easier for some people to the north to go shopping without having to drive.”
Idaho Falls density requirements limit developments in LC zones to 35 units per acre. The proposed density for the development behind WinCo is 11 units per acre.
Access to the property will come from Easy Street.