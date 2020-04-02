The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare briefly posted online Wednesday a form where people could complain about businesses violating the statewide stay-home order, then quickly took it down after complaints from several Republican lawmakers.
"A compliance form previously available at coronavirus.idaho.gov has been removed from the site and will not be reposted," DHW spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr said Thursday. "It was an effort to handle the large number of complaints coming from the public about others who were not following Gov. Brad Little's stay-home order."
The form, which said it could be used "to express concerns about a business or entity's compliance with the statewide stay-home order," provided spaces for complainants to put the name and address of a business and describe the nature of their concern.
“The last thing we want, and the last thing the government wants, is to have neighbors watching and tattling on neighbors,” said Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls. “That’s too reminiscent of things that occurred in World War II. That’s not right. We’re better than that.”
Ehardt said she was told about the form Wednesday by a couple of her constituents and fellow lawmakers and was taken aback when she saw it online. She said she immediately contacted DHW Director Dave Jeppesen, and she is grateful he acted quickly.
“Since the coronavirus hotline has been live the vast majority of calls are complaints about perceptions of others not following stay at home,” Jeppesen wrote in a message to Ehardt. “The form was placed on the website to try to move the calls out of the call center. This was good people with good intentions. But what should have been a ‘submit questions, ideas and complaints here’ form was not done that way. Once I became aware I had it taken down immediately.”
Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, also contacted DHW and Little’s office asking it be taken down.
“My point to (Jeppesen) was this causes more anxiety and more fear in my opinion, so let’s not do this,” Christensen said.
Christensen said he supports social pressure rather than encouraging people to report others for violations.
“I’m all for social distancing and the peer pressure the governor is talking about to not go out and stay isolated, but when the government gets heavy-handed ... The first thing I thought is Germany back in the day, when neighbors told on each other and children told on their parents,” Christensen said.
In the hopes of slowing coronavirus' spread, Little issued a statewide stay-home order last week telling people to stay home for the most part and directing non-essential businesses to close their physical locations. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, highlighted the DHW form Thursday in a constituent newsletter calling the closure order unconstitutional and urging people to push back against it.
"This path chosen by Idaho’s Executive Branch is unconstitutional, un-American, and NOT the Idaho way," Scott wrote. "Yes, there is a real illness attacking our state, country, and world. But it is up to each of us to be responsible for our actions and behavior and take precautions to keep ourselves safe. But we cannot allow the crumbling of laws and Constitutions to go unchecked."
While people breaking the order can be charged with a misdemeanor, Little has emphasized voluntary compliance in interviews, and law enforcement agencies have said they plan to take an educational rather than punitive approach.
“We have not issued any citations thus far,” Idaho Falls police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said Thursday. “The governor said in his press conference that he was hoping for voluntary compliance, and that’s really what we’re doing as well. We’re encouraging people to follow the guidelines set out by the (Centers for Disease Control) and Eastern Idaho Public Health and other public health agencies.”
Clements said dispatch was flooded with calls after Little issued his orders. She said dispatchers have been referring many of them either to the state’s coronavirus hotline or Eastern Idaho Public Health. She said police have had some conversations with people about following the order, but they aren’t shutting down businesses or stopping travelers solely to determine if they are in compliance.
“The way that we’re looking at it is there would be very rare circumstances where (citing someone) would be appropriate to do, and only after other options have been exhausted,” she said.
Similarly, Pocatello police said in a news release last week that they expect voluntary compliance and that businesses violating the order should be reported to Southeastern Idaho Public Health, which will urge compliance and try to answer any questions before getting police involved.
"The Pocatello Police Department is not stopping people without cause on their travels or while they are out," the release said. "The department has not setup checkpoints and is not asking for essential employee documentation from citizens. Law enforcement is not preventing citizens from entering or leaving the city for essential travel."
Tommy Ahlquist, a Treasure Valley developer and longtime emergency room physician who ran for governor in 2018, said he would like to see more bite behind the stay-home order. He said it was too bad DHW took the form down.
“I think that even now there are a lot of people that aren’t taking it seriously,” he said. “We are in a critical moment in time where over the next couple of weeks, the more serious we take it, the better we’ll be at flattening the curve.”
I am not surprised.— Tommy Ahlquist M.D. (@TommyAhlquist) April 2, 2020
DO NOT portray that your incoherent rant represents the Idaho way. It does not.
You do realize your “It’s a hoax”, “go to church”, “ok to congregate because it’s my right” thinking makes the STAY AT HOME order even more relevant!
Stay at home. https://t.co/HQsc6bhqhs
Ahlquist has been advocating for a strong response to the coronavirus and has criticized those he sees as not taking it seriously enough — for example, on Thursday he criticized Scott's newsletter on Twitter, calling it an "incoherent rant" and urging people to stay home. The more people do that, Ahlquist said, the faster life will return to normal.
“The more you hate it, the more you should be telling your neighbors to hunker down with you,” Ahlquist said.