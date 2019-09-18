The Department of Health and Welfare has scheduled five hearings on a proposed administrative rule to let people change their gender on their birth certificates, including one in Idaho Falls next week.
The rule stems from a 2018 federal court ruling, which said Idaho was violating the U.S. Constitution by not letting transgender people change their genders on their birth certificates. Idaho has already been letting transgender people change their genders on their birth certificates in response to the ruling.
The updated proposed rule would let adults change their gender with an application, which isn’t a change from the current process. For people under 18, it would also require both parental consent and a signed form from a doctor, psychologist or other such licensed medical practitioner “stating that in their professional judgment the requested change of sex designation accurately reflects the gender to which the registrant identifies.” DHW’s Board of Directors voted in May to modify the rule to require a professional sign-off for underage applicants.
From April 6, 2018 through Aug. 31, 2019, DHW has received 140 gender change application, said department spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr. Of them, 18 were for minors. The hearings were requested by people around the state, she said.
“We had at least 25 people in 22 counties request a hearing by writing,” she said. “We are not able to staff that many hearings in that many counties, so we have one in each region of the state in an attempt to be as accommodating as possible. Written comments are also being solicited, and they carry the same weight as oral testimony in a public hearing.”
The hearings will be held:
n from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Pacific time Thursday, Lewiston State Office Building, 1118 F St., third floor conference room, Lewiston,
n from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pacific time Friday, DHW Region I Office, 1120 Ironwood Drive, large conference room, Coeur d’Alene,
n from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mountain time Monday, Medicaid Central Office, 3232 Elder St., conference rooms D East and D West, Boise,
n from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday, DHW Region V Office, 601 Poleline Road, Conference Room A, Twin Falls, and
n from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mountain time Wednesday, DHW Region VII Office, 150 Shoup Ave., second floor conference room, Idaho Falls.
People can also submit written comments through Sept. 25, by email to dhwrules@dhw.idaho.gov or by mail to Tamara Prisock, Department of Health and Welfare- Administrative Rules Unit, 450 W. State Street — 10th Floor, P.O. Box 83720, Boise, ID 83720-0036.