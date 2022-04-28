Two candidates seeking to represent Idaho’s Legislative District 32 in the Senate spoke at a City Club of Idaho Falls forum Monday, highlighting their similar approaches to recent legislative issues but including the different methods they would use to resolve those issues.
Keith Newberry is challenging Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, for the Republican nomination for the District 32A Senate seat. Cook is seeking his second term in office.
Newberry said he’s running for office because of a “silent Senate” regarding federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Newberry said he was fired from Idaho National Laboratory last September over the lab’s employee vaccine requirement, issued by the Biden administration.
“Our Senate has been largely silent on this issue until very recently,” Newberry said. “I believe we need to do something about a silent Senate and I believe we need to do something about the mandates. Once those things are resolved, then there’s other issues that we can deal with in the state.”
Later during the forum, Newberry said he believes the vaccine mandates are unconstitutional and he incorrectly linked Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System data to deaths and injuries directly caused by the vaccine.
Newberry said many people reached out to him after he was fired from INL to inform him of their family relatives that had adverse effects or died after receiving a vaccination, including his wife’s father.
“There was a lot of CDC VAERS data where people were dying. People were injured. There was Guillain-Barré. There was myocarditis associated with people being vaccinated with this bio-technology,” Newberry said.
Of the 145 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the U.S. from Dec. 14, 2020 through March 29, 2021, VAERS received 2,509 reports of death (0.0017%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.
“Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem,” the CDC states.
VAERS accepts reports of any adverse event following vaccination. Reuters reported because of this, and the prioritization of elderly and vulnerable populations during the early vaccine rollout, many people died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine but it is “difficult to directly attribute these deaths to the fact that these people were vaccinated.”
Cook said he also was against vaccine mandates and believes the federal government’s mandates pushed some people against receiving a vaccine.
“Teach us and let us make our own decisions,” Cook said. “When the federal government came out with a mandate, that’s when everybody says ‘no way, I'm not getting vaccinated.’ When you start telling Americans what to do, that’s when we start digging our heels in and (the government) should’ve never done that. We should’ve just educated.”
Newberry said he supported the 13 legislators who traveled to Boise in an attempt to form a quorum in September 2021 to pass legislation to ban vaccine mandates.
Cook, along with his fellow lawmakers representing Bonneville County, did not participate in the group’s effort because they believed they did not have the right to gather due to a formal invite to all legislators not being issued. However, he said he supports the November ballot item that will allow the Legislature to call itself back into session without the governor’s consent.
“Why on Earth would you say (the executive) branch has control of when the other branch can do its work and that is the way we’re set up right now,” Cook said. “Think of all the (COVID-19 relief) money that came into this state and there was only one person that decided what that money was to be used for.”
Cook clarified he was not taking a jab at Gov. Brad Little over the decisions made with the relief funds, but would have preferred if legislators had more input on how the money was spent.
Both candidates also referenced the state’s response to pornography as one of their top bill priorities if they are elected.
Newberry’s priority is to change Senate rules to allow more bills to be heard in committee. He pointed to House Bill 666, which would have fined or prosecuted librarians for checking out explicit materials to children. He criticized Sen. Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, for saying bills like HB 666 were part of the “craziness” of the House that likely wouldn't be heard in the Senate.
“I think it’s a problem that (HB 666) passes the House and it never even makes it to Senate committee. I think changing those rules so that at least those bills get heard in committee is important,” Newberry said.
Cook said he wants to continue his efforts to keep children from accessing pornography on the internet. Cook was the sponsor of Senate Bill 1261, which would have required manufacturers of internet capable devices to install and activate software that enables parents to make filtering decisions for their children if they deemed necessary.
“We all hate pornography,” Cook said. “It’s ugly and we certainly want to keep it from our kids.”
Cook said he believes the bill was good, but because the Idaho Freedom Foundation rated the bill a negative five, it never made it out of committee. Cook did not reference the Freedom Foundation by name during the city club forum.
“There are some organizations I think that would rather have your kids look at pornography than to stop it and that certainly isn’t Sen. Winder,” Cook said.
The primary election is May 17. Either Cook or Newberry will run unopposed in the November general election.