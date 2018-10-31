Compass Academy's senior government students held their last candidate forums of this election cycle Tuesday, hosting a forum for the House and Senate contenders in District 33.
While the forum was civil throughout — Republican incumbent Rep. Bryan Zollinger even mentioned a couple of times that he's friends with his Democratic opponent George Morrison — the candidates outlined some sharp differences on issues such as Medicaid expansion, climate change and raising the minimum wage.
The district includes much of the city of Idaho Falls. Republican Dave Lent and Democrat Jerry Sehlke are contending for the Senate seat; Lent beat incumbent Sen. Tony Potts in the primary. For the House seats, Democrats Jim De Angelis and Morrison are challenging Republican incumbents Barbara Ehardt and Zollinger.
Compass' government students have been organizing a couple such forums every election, with the students handling everything from stage management and lighting to moderating, coming up with the questions and advertising the events.
All six candidates agreed the Legislature should support Idaho National Laboratory. Zollinger pointed to his work in 2017 to get legislation through to fund the construction of the Cybercore Integration Center and Collaborative Computing Center.
"If we didn't have the INL, Idaho Falls wouldn't be what Idaho Falls is," said Ehardt.
Sehlke is an advisory scientist at INL and a compliance engineer at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory, while Morrison is retired from INL, and Lent is a training manager at Fluor Idaho.
"The INL is obviously the crown jewel of Idaho as far as I'm concerned," De Angelis said, adding that the state should work to support reactor research and to help keep people employed as waste cleanup jobs go away.
Several of the questions brought out noticeable partisan divides. One such was climate change, something the Democrats all viewed as a human-caused problem in need of solving, while the Republicans were both less convinced that it's driven by human activity and more of the belief that the solution is encouraging individuals to make ecologically conscious choices rather than government regulation.
"This really is a culture problem or issue for us that we as Idahoans need to address not only as a state but individually," Lent said.
Morrison said the state should do more to encourage cities and counties to recycle, and De Angelis said the state should get rid of extra registration fees on hybrid and electric vehicles.
"It is real, it is happening, and it is human-caused," Sehlke said.
The Democrats all agreed the minimum wage, which in Idaho is pegged to the federal one of $7.25 an hour, should be increased. Morrison said the current minimum wage means taxpayers subsidize businesses that don't pay their workers enough through benefits such as food stamps.
"It obviously needs to be increased, and increased to a reasonable level without hurting our small businesses," De Angelis said.
The Republicans said the market should determine wage rates.
"No legislator can overturn the law of demand and that's what should dictate wages," Zollinger said.
The Democrats all support Proposition 2, a ballot measure to expand Medicaid to everyone making up to 138 percent of the poverty level. De Angelis, who helped collect signatures to get it on the ballot, said it is needed to help rural hospitals, and Morrison and Sehlke said it would save the state and counties money on indigent health care.
"If the state can't take care of the health of their people what is the purpose of the state?" Sehlke asked.
The Republicans oppose it. Ehardt said costs and enrollment have been higher than projected in many other states that have expanded Medicaid, and Zollinger said the solution is to return to a more free market-driven health care system.
"It's not just people in the gap that are struggling," Zollinger said. "It's families that can't afford to pay high co-pays (and) high deductibles."
For one question, each candidate had to talk to their opponent and come up with something they each agreed on.
For Lent and Sehlke, who both work at INL and both have had children who have left the area for jobs elsewhere, it was supporting the lab and expanding on local educational opportunities. Zollinger and Morrison agreed on the importance of raising teacher pay and valuing teachers more. De Angelis and Ehardt agreed on getting rid of mandatory minimum sentences and spending more on rehabilitation programs for people who are in prison.
No other debates are planned between the House candidates. Lent and Sehlke plan to debate on Thursday, at a League of Women Voters-sponsored forum at 7 p.m. at the College of Eastern Idaho, Building 6, Room 6163.