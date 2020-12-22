The U.S. Department of Energy announced the third of three rounds Tuesday of nuclear reactor development under its new Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program.
The three recipients, who are getting a total of $20 million now, are Advanced Reactor Concepts of Herndon, Va., which plans to deliver a conceptual design of an advanced sodium-cooled reactor facility; Genral Atomics of San Diego, Calif., which will develop a fast reactor conceptual design; and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which is working on commercializing the Modular Integrated Gas-Cooled High Temperature Reactor. Overall DOE expects to spend $27.5 million over three-and-a-half years on Advanced Reactor's project, $24.8 over three years on General Atomics', and $3.9 million over three years on MIT's. The companies need to provide at least 20% in matching funds.
The awards were given out under DOE's new Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program, in which the Idaho National Laboratory-based National Reactor Innovation Center is helping to test and assess designs.
U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said in a statement that the program "will enable a market for commercial reactors that are safe and affordable to both construct and operate in the near- and mid-term.”
“All three programs under ARDP pave the way for the United States to be highly competitive globally," he said.
The earlier recipients are TerraPower and X-energy, which are getting an initial $80 million each for their reactor designs; and three other reactor projects that DOE announced $30 million in initial funding for earlier this month.