DAN_BROUILLETTE_PORTRAITV3_0

Brouillette

The U.S. Department of Energy announced the third of three rounds Tuesday of nuclear reactor development under its new Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program.

The three recipients, who are getting a total of $20 million now, are Advanced Reactor Concepts of Herndon, Va., which plans to deliver a conceptual design of an advanced sodium-cooled reactor facility; Genral Atomics of San Diego, Calif., which will develop a fast reactor conceptual design; and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which is working on commercializing the Modular Integrated Gas-Cooled High Temperature Reactor. Overall DOE expects to spend $27.5 million over three-and-a-half years on Advanced Reactor's project, $24.8 over three years on General Atomics', and $3.9 million over three years on MIT's. The companies need to provide at least 20% in matching funds.

The awards were given out under DOE's new Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program, in which the Idaho National Laboratory-based National Reactor Innovation Center is helping to test and assess designs.

U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said in a statement that the program "will enable a market for commercial reactors that are safe and affordable to both construct and operate in the near- and mid-term.”

“All three programs under ARDP pave the way for the United States to be highly competitive globally," he said.

The earlier recipients are TerraPower and X-energy, which are getting an initial $80 million each for their reactor designs; and three other reactor projects that DOE announced $30 million in initial funding for earlier this month.

Reporter Nathan Brown can be reached at 208-542-6757. Follow him on Twitter: @NateBrownNews.