The U.S. Department of Energy announced $30 million in initial funding Wednesday for a mix of reactor projects as part of its advanced reactor demonstration program.
The recipients are expected to get $600 million in federal money over the next seven years, with the companies providing at least 20% of the funds. The recipients are Hermes Reduced Scale Test Reactor - Kairos Power in Alameda, Calif., which is getting $303 million from the DOE; the Westinghouse Electric Company's eVinci Microreactor, which is getting $7.4 million; the BWXT Advanced Nuclear Reactor, which is getting $85.3 million; Holtec, which is getting $116 million to design and engineer its small modular reactor; and the Alabama-based Southern Company Services, which is getting $90.4 million for its molten chloride reactor experiment.
“All of these projects will put the U.S. on an accelerated timeline to domestically and globally deploy advanced nuclear reactors that will enhance safety and be affordable to construct and operate,” said Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette. “Taking leadership in advanced technology is so important to the country’s future because nuclear energy plays such a key role in our clean energy strategy.”
The projects are getting funded under DOE's Risk Reduction for Future demonstration project, which is meant to design and develop safe and affordable reactor technologies that can be licensed and deployed over the next 10 to 14 years.
“The number of projects intending to site their demonstrations here is a significant win for Idaho’s national laboratory,” said John Wagner, the new director of Idaho National Laboratory. “INL has the facilities, expertise and capabilities to support safe demonstration of advanced energy systems, which is why innovators have been actively working with INL and considering the site for their demonstrations. As the nation’s nuclear energy research center, we’re fortunate to be supported by leaders who understand and value the role nuclear energy must have in our nation’s future.”
Ashley Finan, director of the Idaho Falls-based National Reactor Innovation Center, also congratulated them.
“These projects show the importance of continuous innovation in advanced reactors and NRIC looks forward to working with each of the companies on successful demonstrations," she said.