The U.S. Department of Energy has opened public comment on a draft environmental assessment to expand Idaho National Laboratory's National Security Test Range and Radiological Response Training Range.
The National Security Test Range, which is used to test ways to protect infrastructure against terrorism using improvised explosive devices, rocket-propelled grenades and other explosives, was founded in 2007. The Radiological Response Training Range, which is used for testing ways to respond to major radiological incidents using nuclear forensics, detection and radiological dispersion device training, was established in 2010. DOE wants to expand the testing capabilities at both ranges to allow for the use of unmanned aerial systems and additional explosive material and radioisotopes for testing and training, DOE said in a news release. Both are located at DOE's desert site west of Idaho Falls.
DOE said both ranges "have seen extensive use from military, law enforcement, national laboratory, industry and university partners," and the expansion is needed "(d)ue to continued growth and need." The draft environmental assessment, which is available online through id.energy.gov, goes into more detail about the proposed construction and the potential impact to plants, animals and Native American cultural artifacts in the area.
DOE wants to build a new 3,300-yard by 66-yard downrange target area at the National Security Test Range. This would include a radiological training pad at the end of the target area and a storage area between the furthest two targets to support radiological response training activities. It would also include a gravel road through the target area, vegetation removal and other equipment such as berms, barriers, concrete pads and rail tracks. The proposal for the National Security Test Range also includes access roads, a ballistic tunnel, an explosives test pad and assorted utilities and support buildings such as classrooms, laboratories and machine shops. At the Radiological Response Training Range, DOE wants to build a chain-link fence to control access to training areas enclosing 184 acres total in two separate areas.
The draft assessment said the proposed action would authorize radiological response training at the National Security Test Range as well as using additional radiological materials not currently authorized for use at the Radiological Response Training Range. It would also lead to more use of explosives at the National Security Test Range and increased use of unmanned aerial vehicles at both ranges. To give two examples, the use of large projectiles greater than 30 to 120 mm would increase from three or four times a year to about 24 times a year, and the use of small-scale projectiles smaller than 30 mm would go from about twice a week to 10 times a month.
Public comment is open until Oct. 12. Comments can be emailed to nsrrea@id.doe.gov, or mailed to Vic Pearson, 1955 Fremont Ave., Idaho Falls ID 83415-1170.