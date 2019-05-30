Need to renew your license or change your address this summer? You can now skip the line at the DMV.
The Idaho Transportation Department launched the Drive Idaho website at itd.idaho.gov/driveidaho Thursday morning. The site allows for state residents to take common actions that were normally done at Department of Motor Vehicles and instead do them remotely on a single state website.
"These are all things that prior used to only be done on paper forms and now can be done from the convenience of your home," Division of Motor Vehicles Administrator Alberto Gonzalez said.
Some of the features had already been available online through various parts of the state DMV website, while others have just recently been added. The online services include:
— Renew or purchase a replacement driver’s license or ID
— Check the status of driving privileges and pay reinstatement fees
— Renew a vehicle license plate
— Order a personalized license plate and check the status of the plate or title
— Update an address
All these functions will still be available at DMV offices across the state for customers who prefer to take these actions in person. Other services, such as first receiving a license plate or registering for the Star Card, can only be done in person. Beginning on Oct. 1, 2020, a Star Card will be required to board a commercial flight or access a federal building.
Starting July 1, the site will add options for over-sized and commercial truck drivers to register their vehicles and apply for permits. Gonzalzes plans for the Drive Idaho site to continue adding more features over the coming months.
"For every service we offer, we're looking to build customer convenience while reducing some of the congestion in those offices," he said.
All the features of the online website are fully automated behind the scenes, meaning license printings and truck route recommendations can be instantly handled outside normal business hours or on holidays and weekends.