Early voting in Bonneville County started on Monday, and it's been busy so far.
"We haven't seen a slow time since we opened yesterday," said Elections Supervisor Brenda Prudent.
Prudent said 211 people voted on Monday, and 10 were already waiting at the door when the office opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
"We've just had a steady flow," she said.
People can vote early in-person at the county Election Office, 825 Shoup Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays until early voting closes statewide on Oct. 30. People who would rather request a ballot by mail can do so through Oct. 23.
As well as voting on the president, U.S. Senate and congressional contests, residents of state Legislative District 33, which mostly encompasses the city of Idaho Falls, will be voting on two contested state House races, and there is one contested state House race in District 32, which includes rural eastern Bonneville County. Several county officials and College of Eastern Idaho trustees are also on the ballot, but they are all running unopposed.
There is also an amendment to the state Constitution on the ballot to fix the number of legislative districts at 35 — the current Constitution says there will be at least 30 but no more than 35 districts — and residents of a few small communities will be voting on tax proposals. Ririe Joint School District 252 is asking voters to approve a $1.2 million bond to help maintain school facilities and a $6.4 million bond to build a bus and maintenance facility, a wrestling room, a gym and a visitor locker room.
The city of Irwin is proposing a 3% occupancy tax on hotel and rooms, vacation rentals, tourist homes and other such short-term rentals of 30 days or less, while Swan Valley is proposing a 2% occupancy tax plus a .97% tax on alcohol sold for consumption on the premises and a .97% local option sales tax on all other sales. Both cities say they would use the money for purposes such as capital projects, maintaining and improving infrastructure, law enforcement and public safety.