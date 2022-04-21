Custer, Fremont and Lemhi counties will receive noteworthy increases in federal funds aimed at supporting rural schools and roads through the Secure Rural Schools program.
Secure Rural Schools payments are calculated using a variety of factors including acres of Federal land within an eligible county, an income adjustment based on the per capita personal income for each county, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which administers the funds.
The program was recently reauthorized by Congress at 2017 funding levels, stanching a gradual drawdown of the payments set aside to help stabilize rural counties where the tax base is limited by the large number of federal lands within their borders, the Lewiston Tribune reported.
Custer County saw its share of the funds increase more than $122,000 to approximately $1.62 million. Fremont County's share saw its share increase by more than $83,000 to $632,274; and Lemhi County's share was up nearly $200,000 to $1.74 million, USDA numbers show.
On Tuesday, a joint news release from the state’s congressional delegation and State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth said Idaho counties will receive a total of $23.4 million in payments for fiscal year 2021. That figure is up nearly 22% from the $19.2 million the states received the previous year. Idaho received the third-highest total in Secure Rural Schools funds in the U.S., behind California and Oregon, the release said.
Under Idaho law, 30% of the Secure Rural Schools funding goes to counties to help with schools and the remaining 70% is earmarked for roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects, the release said.
Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, is among a group of Northwest senators and representatives that has worked for years to stabilize federal payments to local governments provided through the Secure Rural Schools and Payment in Lieu of Taxes programs.
“SRS payments are essential for rural counties across Idaho and the West, but a permanent solution is needed,” Crapo said in the release. “Adequate funding for schools, roads and infrastructure repair will only be guaranteed once we can reach agreement on a self-contained funding mechanism outside the yearly votes in Congress, and we are working toward the goal of a more permanent solution.”
In November 2020, Crapo submitted written testimony to the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on his bill to reauthorize the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act, which had expired Sept. 30, 2018.
"Because Idaho’s land is approximately 63 percent federally managed, SRS resources are a lifeline for Idaho’s rural counties," Crapo wrote. "I have been a vocal and outspoken supporter of SRS programs in order to deliver critical services such as schools, roads, law enforcement, and search and rescue operations. Given Idaho’s expansive federal estate, SRS makes it possible to maintain these services in lieu of the ability to economically develop and tax federal land."
Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, noted the importance of Secure Rural Schools payments in funding schools and infrastructure in rural counties.
“This is essentially the federal government’s property tax for counties where there are large amounts of federal land," Simpson said in the release. "If you don’t have the ability to collect local property taxes, these programs are necessary to provide funding for schools, roads, and other local services — especially in Idaho’s rural counties.”
Every other county in the Post Register's coverage area that receives SRS funds also saw increases in payouts for FY2021.
Bonneville County will receive $317,415, an increase of $34,000.
Butte County's share increased about $2,500 to $189,570.
Clark County will receive $316,483, which is just over $5,000 more than in FY2020.
Madison County will get $87,476, which is a $12,000 bump; and Teton County will receive $94,185, a $14,000 increase.