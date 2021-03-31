BOISE — On March 17, Gov. Brad Little signed HB 225 after it passed both the House and Senate. The bill was one of the “Building Idaho’s Future” bills that Little recommended. The bill will put more than $89 million toward either repairs or capital projects for various public buildings across the state.
Eastern Idaho played a significant role in the bill with two projects in the area receiving funding from HB 225: the College of Eastern Idaho and the St. Anthony Juvenile Corrections Center. Two Idaho Falls legislators, Rep. Wendy Horman and Sen. Kevin Cook, sponsored the bill in the House and Senate.
“This is a big one for southeast Idaho. These are great projects. These are not spur-of-the-moment (projects),” Cook said. "They have been in the works for some time, and we’re excited to be able to get started on them.”
A total of $3 million will go to the College of Eastern Idaho’s Future Tech Facility. The estimated $35 million Future Tech facility will be an 80,000-square-foot facility with a 1,000-student capacity. Students will receive technical education and train for apprenticeships there. Local workers will receive continuing education in their fields within the facility.
"We have a lot of workforce needs coming with the new nuclear and cyber projects at (Idaho National Laboratory), as well as other small business employers like Premier Technology," Horman told the Post Register. "There's manufacturing needs, and that building is really going to enable us to develop that workforce. So I see that as a great return on our investment."
Another $6.4 million will go to St. Anthony’s Juvenile Corrections Center, primarily to update housing facilities on site, which has faced scrutiny for high levels of claimed sexual abuse of minor inmates. A 2018 federal report said that more than one in ten inmates had experienced sexual abuse there in the past year. The same year, a 20-year-old housed with minors pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three inmates.
The two 24-bed dormitory-style living units currently in place on its campus will be replaced with two 24-bed single-room living units.
“Keeping youth and staff safe is challenging in the dorm style setting. In the event of a safety risk, behavioral management strategies are limited in a dorm style setting. Single room setting will reduce the risk of sexual abuse or harassment of youth in our care by allowing us to keep them separated during sleeping hours. These buildings were built in the 1950’s, and are less efficient and more costly to maintain and repair,” Maggie Smith, Budget & Policy Analyst at the Legislative Services Office said in an email.
Other projects across the state that will receive funding from HB 225 include, Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy in Pierce that helps young people who dropped out of high school, improvements to the University of Idaho Parma agricultural research campus, two new greenhouses at the University of Idaho "to increase seedling production and promote healthy forests," and a new Idaho Department of Correction Connection and Intervention Station Housing in Treasure Valley and a new dorm at the South Idaho Correctional Institution in Kuna.
“Idaho is in a unique position to support our already booming economy through additional investments in critical infrastructure projects. I appreciate my partners in the Legislature — especially the floor sponsors, Senator Kevin Cook and Representative Wendy Horman — for recognizing the need to build Idaho’s future through investments in capital projects,” Little said in a press release.