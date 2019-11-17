Fifty-eight percent of the number of Bonneville County residents who are known to be eligible for Medicaid expansion already have signed up.
State officials estimated earlier this year that 91,000 Idahoans would be eligible for expanded Medicaid. As of Thursday, two weeks after enrollment's Nov. 1 open, 39,696 people had signed up, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare.
Out of those 91,000, DHW identified 70,000 earlier this year who are known to be eligible because already receiving other benefits such as food stamps, or who had received tax credits to buy coverage on the Your Health Idaho state insurance exchange but will qualify for Medicaid as of Jan. 1 because they make less than 138 percent of the poverty level.
Out of the 5,619 people in Bonneville County who are known to qualify for Medicaid expansion, 3,261 had signed up as of last week, according to DHW's figures. Almost 5 percent of Bonneville County residents have already been identified as qualifying, a little higher than the state average of 4 percent.
Most counties in eastern Idaho are expected to have a higher number of residents signing up for Medicaid expansion than the state average. DHW has already identified 6 percent of Madison County residents as qualifying, or 2,366 people, the highest rate in the state. Out of them, 1,542 people, or 65 percent of the number who are known to qualify, had signed up as of last week. In Fremont County, which at 5.9 percent of the county's population is expected to have the third-highest enrollment in the state percentage-wise after Lewis County, 345 people, or 45 percent of the number of people known to be eligible, had enrolled as of last week.
Statewide, 55 percent of the number of people known to be eligible for Medicaid expansion have signed up already. Unlike Your Health Idaho, which has an open enrollment deadline of Dec. 16, Medicaid enrollment is continuous.
Ann McRill, who helps people sign up for both Medicaid expansion and Your Health Idaho insurance in her job at the Community Family Clinic in Idaho Falls, said families make up the majority of people who have come in so far. She said many college students will also qualify, and encouraged them to enroll.
“I’m hoping to get a lot of young people here,” she said.
Some immigrants who have come in, McRill said, have been worried about the “public charge rule,” a Trump administration policy that is currently on hold due to court challenges that would rate immigrants based on their use of public benefits and give immigration officials more authority to withhold green cards if they are concerned an immigrant will be dependent on welfare programs.
“A lot of immigrants are afraid,” she said. “A lot of children who qualified for Medicaid were removed from Medicaid.”
McRill said there is a lot of misinformation circulating about the rule, and it doesn't apply to all immigrants. Immigrants who are applying for citizenship, she said, are exempt, and immigrants who don’t plan to leave the country generally are as well. Tax credits, she said, don’t count toward it, meaning immigrants can sign up for insurance on the Your Health Idaho exchange without running afoul of the policy.
McRill said she recommends immigrants speak to a legal adviser before signing up for public benefits if they have any concerns. Immigrants who plan to leave the U.S. for more than six months, she said, definitely should speak to someone before signing up for Medicaid.
“It could affect their ability to come back in the country,” she said.