Eastern Idaho has so far had a mild fire season, but it's not over yet.
As of last week, land management agencies in eastern Idaho had responded to 121 fires this year, which burned about 18,000 acres between them. The number of acres burned is "incredibly low for our area," said U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Sarah Wheeler. In 2019 there were just 85 fires, but they burned a total of 138,000 acres.
Tempering this good news is the weather now, which could lead to a longer-than-normal wildfire season in this part of the state. Eastern Idaho often gets colder, with rain or even snow, around Labor Day. Not so much this year.
"That didn't happen," Wheeler said. "We've had a day or two where it got into the mid-60s, but we didn't have significant moisture."
It may be getting cooler, especially at night, but it is still warmer than it usually is in September and the fuels that feed wildfires are still "bone dry," Wheeler said.
"We don't see a season-ending event in the near future," she said.
One reason why so few acres burned in eastern Idaho this year is that there is often one very large fire that is responsible for most of the acreage burned. In 2019, for example, the Sheep Fire on the U.S. Department of Energy site west of Idaho Falls burned through more than 100,000 acres, and in 2018 the Grassy Ridge Fire near Dubois also burned more than 100,000 acres.
"A lot of times we just have that 1% of our fires that get bigger," said Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee. "Otherwise, we catch them while they're still very small."
This year, the largest fire in the region was the Howe Peak Fire, which burned more than 6,600 acres and briefly led to power being shut off to the small community of Howe, although firefighters got it under control before any buildings were burned. The Telegraph Fire west of Idaho Falls and the Chinese Peak Fire near Pocatello also account for a significant portion of the acreage burned this year, although none of them come close to the Sheep or Grassy Ridge fires.
Nature has been more cooperative than it has been in some recent years, too. There were some windy days this summer where any fires that started could have spread quickly but none did. And, Wheeler said, there were fewer lightning strikes this year than usual.
"Usually August is a very big lightning month for us and we just didn't get those starts," she said.
The flip side is that more of this year's fires were human caused than usual. This year, there have been 102 human-caused fires in eastern Idaho and just 19 started by lightning. In 2019 there were 43 human-caused fires and 45 started by lightning. Common causes, Griffee said, include fireworks; target shooting, sometimes with exploding targets; and roadside starts caused by dragging chains or other vehicle problems.
"What's unusual about this year is so many(fires) are human-caused, and that's primarily because we didn't get the lightning tracking over our area like we normally do," she said.
Land management agencies also handled fires differently this year due to coronavirus, hoping to reduce the risk of spreading it that could have come with having firefighters in fire camps and working in isolated communities for extended periods of time. There is a balance in fire suppression between putting fires out and letting fire play its natural role in clearing out dry undergrowth and vegetation. Due to coronavirus, Wheeler said local agencies moved more quickly on some fires than they would have otherwise. The end result of all this was fewer acres burning than might have.
"We had some more (personnel) to work with this year, too," she said.