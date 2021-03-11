BOISE — On Thursday, the House Education Committee considered a handful of potential pieces of legislation. If enacted, these bills would:
Fund all-day kindergarten
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, proposed the creation of a program to fund all-day kindergarten. Around 50% of optional full-day kindergarten in Idaho is funded through supplemental levies, which, according to Boyle, has been causing property taxes to increase. The bill’s estimated cost is a maximum of $42.1 million in ongoing funds. Under this bill, schools would be required to use these new funds instead of supplemental property tax.
The committee voted to introduce this bill and it will now receive a committee hearing.
Create paths for alternative curriculum at public schools
Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, and Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, stood for a hearing regarding their bill that would create a way for “parents to request an alternative curriculum” at public schools. If a class or curriculum is not offered at a school, a group of parents could use the framework laid out in this bill to request it be created. This could be a single class such as a computer coding class or a completely separate curriculum that students would be studying all year. The request can only be made if the size of the group making the request is equal or greater to the size of the average classroom at that school. The school would not have to accept the request. Horman and Thayn acknowledged there is nothing stopping parents and schools from doing this now, but they believe this legislation would make it more likely that schools will consider alternative curriculum.
The committee voted in favor of the bill and it will now be sent to the full House with a do pass recommendation.
Require students to obtain parental approval before joining a club
Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, introduced a bill that would place more restrictions around school clubs and organizations. The intent is to ensure students are not participating in school clubs or club events without their parents’ knowledge. School boards would have to put in place policies and procedures for approving clubs and organizations. School boards would be required to annually approve and publish a list of all school clubs, along with their descriptions, advisers, past activities and planned activities. School boards would notify parents about this list and provide parents with a form through which they can “give or withhold permission for the student to participate.” Students would not be allowed to join a club without this form.
The committee voted to introduce this bill and it will now receive a committee hearing.
Give in-state tuition to veterans
Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, introduced a bill that would give in-state tuition to veterans during their first year at any public university or college in Idaho. After their first year, they could establish residency to continue receiving in-state tuition. According to von Ehlinger, a veteran himself, this will cost the state a maximum $5,441,678. Part of the purpose of this bill is to attract more veterans to Idaho, von Ehlinger's proposal stated. Some committee members were hesitant about the price tag. Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, said “we all love veterans,” but he didn’t “see any room at this point in time for us to be entertaining additional cuts in the funding for higher education.”
In the end, the committee voted to introduce this bill, and it will now receive a committee hearing.