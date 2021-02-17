BOISE — Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, would like to “remove local government's ability to use the misdemeanor penalty when creating local ordinances.” Under Ehardt's bill, a first-time violation of any city or county law would receive no more than a $25 fine. The House Judiciary and Rules Committee approved the bill’s introduction Monday and printed it Wednesday.
“Misdemeanors carry a criminal element and thus should only be created, outlined and implemented by the state,” the bill's statement of purpose states.
Ordinances are laws created by local government bodies. Misdemeanors play a significant role in many ordinances. Idaho Falls ordinances, which are outlined in a 617-page document, cover every aspect of the city. Ordinances include zoning, building code violations, building licensing, discrimination and animal control.
Currently, counties and cities can choose the penalty they “deem proper” for the violation of a city ordinance as long as fines do not exceed $1,000 and imprisonment does not exceed six months. That penalty can, and often is, a criminal misdemeanor.
Under Ehardt’s HB 197, violations of any city or county ordinances would mean a penalty of a fine of $25 or less. A second violation of that same ordinance within one year would mean a penalty of a fine of $50 or less. A third violation, and any subsequent violation, of that same ordinance would mean a penalty of a fine of $75 or less. Only violations of state law could be penalized with a misdemeanor offense.
The bill follows a year of contentions around local ordinances regarding the pandemic. In Ehardt’s home of Bonneville County, ordinances gave police the authority to issue misdemeanor citations for hosts of large events and not wearing masks in certain places. However, no misdemeanor citations were ever given out in Bonneville County for violations of gathering limits or mask mandates brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Bonneville County's mask ordinance was repealed last week after being in place for six months.