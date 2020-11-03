7 p.m.:
Good evening everyone, and welcome to the Post Register's live blog of the results of the 2020 election in eastern Idaho. Polls will close locally in an hour, but we still need to wait until 9 p.m. before we get any Idaho election results to wait for North Idaho, which is in the Pacific Time Zone, to finish voting.
Elections officials earlier on Tuesday reported busy polling places with few major glitches. About half of the state's slightly more than 1 million registered voters had already voted early or absentee before Tuesday, which already equals 70% of the number of people who voted during the 2016 presidential election. In Ada County, home to Boise and Idaho's most populous, as of 6 p.m. with two hours to go voters had already cast 46,000 more ballots than in 2016. In other words, this is shaping up to be a very high turnout election.
Here are some things we will be watching:
- The presidential election results. While Republican President Donald Trump is heavily favored to carry the state, we will be watching the results by county to see if there are any noticeable shifts. Trump only carried Teton County narrowly in 2016; will Democratic candidate Joe Biden win it this time? And about 13% of the state's voters — and more in much of eastern Idaho, where independent anti-Trump conservative Evan McMullin actually came in second in some counties — voted third-party in 2016. Where will these voters go? And will this year's apparently much higher turnout affect the partisan balance much?
- The Senate and U.S. House races. How will Democrat Paulette Jordan do in her bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Jim Risch? How will the vote in the race between U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, the Republican who has represented Idaho's Second Congressional District for two decades, and Democratic challenger Aaron Swisher shake out?
- Local legislative elections. We will tracking the numbers in five local contested legislative elections — a Senate race in District 8, two House races in District 33 and House races in districts 31 and 32. Based on the history and partisan makeup of the districts, the races in District 33, which mostly encompasses the city of Idaho Falls, could be the closest. There Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, is running for re-election against Democrat Miranda Marquit, and for the district's other House seat Democrat David Roth is challenging Marco Erickson, the Republican who beat now-Rep. Bryan Zollinger in the May primary.
- The statewide legislative picture. We will also keep an eye on the statewide picture as far as control of the Legislature. While the Republicans' current 80% supermajority isn't expected to change too much, there are some interesting races in districts 5, 15, 26 and 29, all of which have seen seats change hands between the parties over the past few years.
- Local elections. Teton County, the only politically purple county in eastern Idaho, has a full slate of candidates from both parties running for county offices such as commissioner, sheriff and prosecuting attorney. Other measures we will be tracking included a proposed school bond in Ririe and local sales tax measures in Irwin and Swan Valley.
Thank you for following this election with us, and check back frequently after 9 p.m. for updates. As well as posting here, we will be posting numbers online separately and I will also be tweeting updates at @NateBrownNews. As the night goes on and we can start to call some races, we will begin to post more stories as well.