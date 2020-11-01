Tuesday is Election Day. After that, it’ll all be over — maybe.
The country has been captivated by the race between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden. Many people have been voting early, and overall turnout is expected to be high. Idaho voters will decide whether to fix the number of state legislative districts at 35 for the time being. Voters in eastern Idaho’s Second Congressional District will decide whether to re-elect longtime Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson or to select his Democratic challenger Aaron Swisher.
Here are five things to watch on Tuesday.
The presidential race
While no one seriously doubts Trump will carry Idaho, and likely by one of his highest margins out of any state — as of Friday FiveThirtyEight was projecting Trump would get 60% of Idaho’s vote, Biden 37% — that doesn’t mean there aren’t aspects of the results worth paying attention. How high will turnout end up being? How will the 13% of the electorate who voted third-party in 2016 — mostly for either Libertarian Gary Johnson or anti-Trump conservative Evan McMullin, who did particularly well in eastern Idaho — divide their votes this time? How many of Johnson’s voters will stick with Libertarian Jo Jorgensen this time?
Will Teton County, a purple county that has been getting more Democratic in recent local and state elections, vote for Biden like it voted for Barack Obama in 2008? And less likely but perhaps more consequential if it were to happen, will Ada County stay in Trump’s column, or have recent Democratic gains in Boise been enough to make Biden the first Democratic presidential candidate since Franklin Roosevelt to carry it?
Legislative races statewideAll 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature are up for re-election this year. Republicans control 80% of both the House and Senate, and while this probably won’t change too much — 20 of the 35 Republicans running for Senate are unopposed, making it mathematically impossible that the Democrats even could win the chamber — that doesn’t mean there aren’t races where the results could be interesting or shake things up a bit.
Republican Sen. Fred Martin, who is not only the only Republican representing District 15 but the only Republican left representing a city of Boise district, is defending a seat he won by just six votes in 2018. Martin has staked out stances on a few topics that are out of step with many of his fellow Republican lawmakers — he supported Medicaid expansion, and in his role as Health and Welfare Committee chairman he has drawn the ire of vaccine skeptics by blocking bills they’ve supported — so if he loses to Democrat Rick Just that would lead to a shakeup in leadership and, depending on who replaces him, in the type of bills that might be able to make it through his committee.
Up in Benewah and Latah counties’ District 5, Sen. David Nelson is in a somewhat analogous position. The only Democratic lawmaker left north of the Time Zone Bridge in a district that has been trending red but remains competitive due to Moscow, home of the University of Idaho, Nelson is defending the seat he took in 2018 from Republican Dan Foreman. Foreman, who was one of the most conservative Republicans in the Senate during his brief tenure — to give one example, he introduced legislation to classify abortion as first-degree murder — is running for his seat back.
Closer to home, former GOP Rep. Dustin Manwaring is running for Pocatello’ District 29 seat again against Democrat Rep. Chris Abernathy, who unseated him in 2018. In the Wood River Valley’s District 26, which other than 29 is the only one outside of Boise with an all-Democratic legislative delegation, the Republicans are contesting two seats. Notably Eric Parker, a leader of the Real 3%ers Idaho who became nationally known from an iconic 2014 photo of him pointing a rifle at federal agents during the Bundy ranch standoff, is challenging longtime Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum.
Local legislative racesBoth House seats in District 33, a Republican district which mostly covers the city of Idaho Falls, are being contested this year. Democrat David Roth is running against Marco Erickson, the Republican who narrowly beat now-Rep. Bryan Zollinger in the May primary. And Democrat Miranda Marquit is challenging Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls. Marquit has been touting the endorsements of some Republicans — the state Republican Party sent out a press release last week accusing Marquit of misusing its elephant logo and emphasizing its support for Ehardt in reaction to a mailer about Marquit’s endorsement from former City Councilman Ed Marohn that included a “Republicans for Miranda” stamp on it — and both Ehardt and Marquit have been raising and spending more money than is usual for a legislative race in this part of the state. Marquit has actually both outraised and outspent Ehardt considerably, although Ehardt has gotten a considerable amount of support from local Republican parties, her fellow GOP lawmakers and Republican-aligned political action committees.
In Bingham County’s District 31, Democrat Travis Oler is running against Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot. In one of the most Republican districts in the state Oler, a farmer from Shelley, has been highlighting his more moderate views such as his support for police and has sought to cast the race as one against the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s influence, and said at a debate his votes would more closely resemble the district’s other two more centrist Republican lawmakers than Young’s. Young has been running on her conservative legislative record, and she and her supporters have repeatedly highlighted Oler’s party affiliation and asked if he supports Democratic positions on hot-button topics such as abortion or gun control.
In District 32, which includes eastern Bonneville plus Teton, Franklin, Oneida, Bear Lake and Caribou counties, Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, one of the most outspokenly conservative members of the House, is fighting off a challenge from Democrat and former Teton County Commissioner Bill Leake.
U.S. SenateDemocrat Paulette Jordan, a former state House member from Benewah County whose run for governor drew national attention in 2018, is trying to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, a Trump ally who has been in the Senate since 2009 and heads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
While Jordan has been running as active of a campaign as possible given the limits coronavirus places on in-person gatherings, traveling the state and attacking Risch in harsh and at times personal terms, dinging his wealth and accusing the incumbent of being out of touch with Idahoans, most projections have the race as safely Republican due to the state’s partisan lean. FiveThirtyEight had Risch winning with 58% of the vote and Jordan with 35% as of Friday. That said, it could be interesting to see how the Senate race’s results correlate with the presidential election.
Local electionsWhile in most of eastern Idaho Republican county-levels incumbents are running unopposed, Teton County has a full slate, with both Democrats and Republicans contesting two county commissioner spots and running for sheriff and prosecuting attorney. There are also competitive races for sheriff in Bingham County and for a county commissioner spot in Butte County, and two write-in candidates contesting the incumbent sheriff in Custer County.
Voters in Swan Valley and Irwin both have decisions to make on local sales taxes. Irwin is proposing a 3% local occupancy tax on short-term rentals, while Swan Valley is considering a 2% local occupancy tax and a 1% tax on liquor by the drink and other sales. In both cases, the money would be used to support local government functions such as law enforcement and infrastructure maintenance.