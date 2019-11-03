On Tuesday, voters throughout Idaho will go to the polls to decide who their mayors, city council members and school board trustees will be, or to vote on ballot questions such as whether to create new taxing districts.
Here are five elections worth watching. This is by no means a comprehensive list of all elections in eastern Idaho. Many smaller communities also have competitive elections for some seats, that the Teton Valley News, Upper Valley Standard Journal, Jefferson Star and Challis Messenger have been covering in more detail.
1Idaho Falls City Council
Although three City Council seats will be on the ballot, for two the incumbents are running for re-election unopposed. For the other, political newcomer Stephanie Lucas is challenging Tom Hally, who has been on the Council since 2004 and is the Council president now.
Lucas has said the city is raising property taxes too much every year and spending too much money on non-essential items such as wayfinding signs and culture and recreation programs. She wants to rein in city spending and has pledged never to vote to raise taxes by the statutory maximum of 3 percent plus growth and new construction. Hally has been pointing to the city’s economic and population growth and saying he wants to continue this, as well as to keep working on some issues he has been involved in such as urban renewal and building a new police station.
2 Ammon City Council
Three candidates are running for the City Council seat that Council President Brian Powell is stepping down from after 12 years.
Debra Clapp, who has lived in Ammon for most of her life and has taken part in multiple service projects to improve and maintain the city parks, previously ran in 2013. Don Ellis was on the Council a decade ago and then headed the city’s Department of Public Works for several years. Josh Wheeler, who is the service manager and corporate secretary for Wheeler Electric, worked with Bonneville Joint School District 93 to help get out the vote for August’s bond election and decided to run for Council after that.
Two incumbents also are running for re-election unopposed.
3 District 91 school trustee
There are competitive elections for two Idaho Falls School District 91 trustee seats, plus one candidate running for re-election unopposed.
For the Zone 3 seat, incumbent Lara Hill, who was appointed to fill a vacancy in September 2018, is facing Jim De Angelis, a former Idaho Falls High School teacher and four-time Democratic candidate to represent Idaho Falls in the state House of Representatives.
And three people are running for the Zone 4 seat. Incumbent Larry Haws, who was first elected in 2011 and is the board’s longest-serving trustee, is being challenged by Elizabeth Cogliati, the director of Religious Education and Exploration at the Unitarian Universalist Church and the mother of two students at Taylorview Middle School, and Jacob Johnson, owner of Johnson’s Discount Foods and the father of a student at Linden Park Elementary School.
4 College and recreation districts
Lemhi County residents will decide Tuesday whether they want to become part of the College of Eastern Idaho’s taxing district. If the measure is approved, property taxes will go up by $15 per $100,000 of assessed value and four new courses will be offered in Salmon at the College of Eastern Idaho, Salmon Valley campus at the Salmon Valley Business and Innovation Center, according to the Challis Messenger.
And most Bingham County residents will vote on whether to create a recreation district encompassing the Blackfoot, Snake River and Firth school districts. Property taxes would go up $40 per $100,000 in assessed value, yielding $550,000 a year that would be used to make improvements to the now-closed Blackfoot Municipal Swimming Pool, and reopen it in about two years, according to the Bingham County Chronicle.
Both measures need a simple majority to pass.
5Ambulance and road levies
The Fremont County Ambulance District and the city of Menan are taking another crack at some measures that voters rejected in May.
Fremont County voters will decide whether to pass a $410,000-a-year permanent override levy to help pay for ambulance services. This would result in a $20.95 a year tax increase on a $100,000 home, according to the Upper Valley Standard Journal. A similar proposal narrowly failed in May, getting about 65 percent support, just short of the needed two-thirds.
Menan is asking voters whether they want to pay an additional $40,000-a-year for the next two years to pay for roadwork. This would mean about a $15 increase per $100,000 of assessed property value per month, or about a $176 increase per year for 2020 and 2021, according to the Jefferson Star. Additionally, Menan has one competitive City Council race — the top two vote-getters out of Troy Hanson, Ron Jones and Ken Meacham will get on the Council. Mayor Tad Haight is running for re-election unopposed.