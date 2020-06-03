I voted stickers

Unofficial final primary results NationalU.S. Senate, Democratic nominee

Paulette Jordan: 72,777

Jim Vandermaas: 12,145

U.S. House District 2, Republican nominee

Kevin Rhoades: 26,724

Mike Simpson (incumbent): 68,675

State Legislature, Republican nomineesDistrict 8 Senate

Marla Lawson: 5,035

Steven Thayn (incumbent): 6,182

District 8B House:

Dorothy Moon (incumbent): 7,279

LaVerne Sessions: 4,163

District 30 Senate (open seat)

Kevin Cook: 5,006

Adam Frugoli: 2,247

District 31A House (open seat)

David Cannon: 4,705

Chad Cole: 1,647

District 31B House

Donavan Harrington: 3,205

Julianne Young (incumbent): 3,491

District 32B House

Chad Christensen (incumbent): 5,761

Dave Radford: 3,911

District 33B House

Marco Erickson: 2,509

Bryan Zollinger (incumbent): 2,375

District 34 Senate (open seat)

Jacob Householder: 1,976

Doug Ricks: 4,608

District 34A House (open seat)

Shane Ruebush: 3,140

Jon Weber: 3,392

District 34B House

Ron Nate: 3,477

Britt Raybould (incumbent): 3,183

District 35 Senate

Van Burtenshaw (incumbent): 4,989

Jud Miller: 4,642

District 35A House

Karey Hanks: 4,870

Jerald Raymond (incumbent): 4,725

District 35B House

Rod Furniss (incumbent): 6,460

George Judd: 2,951

Bonneville County, Republican nomineesCounty Commissioner, District 2 (open seat)

Brady Belliston: 4,100

Tom Loertscher: 4,766

Jon Walker: 5,619

Sheriff (open seat)

Mike Dickson: 4,091

Timothy Downs: 3,839

Samuel Hulse: 6,318