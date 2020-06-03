Unofficial final primary results NationalU.S. Senate, Democratic nominee
Paulette Jordan: 72,777
Jim Vandermaas: 12,145
U.S. House District 2, Republican nominee
Kevin Rhoades: 26,724
Mike Simpson (incumbent): 68,675
State Legislature, Republican nomineesDistrict 8 Senate
Marla Lawson: 5,035
Steven Thayn (incumbent): 6,182
District 8B House:
Dorothy Moon (incumbent): 7,279
LaVerne Sessions: 4,163
District 30 Senate (open seat)
Kevin Cook: 5,006
Adam Frugoli: 2,247
District 31A House (open seat)
David Cannon: 4,705
Chad Cole: 1,647
District 31B House
Donavan Harrington: 3,205
Julianne Young (incumbent): 3,491
District 32B House
Chad Christensen (incumbent): 5,761
Dave Radford: 3,911
District 33B House
Marco Erickson: 2,509
Bryan Zollinger (incumbent): 2,375
District 34 Senate (open seat)
Jacob Householder: 1,976
Doug Ricks: 4,608
District 34A House (open seat)
Shane Ruebush: 3,140
Jon Weber: 3,392
District 34B House
Ron Nate: 3,477
Britt Raybould (incumbent): 3,183
District 35 Senate
Van Burtenshaw (incumbent): 4,989
Jud Miller: 4,642
District 35A House
Karey Hanks: 4,870
Jerald Raymond (incumbent): 4,725
District 35B House
Rod Furniss (incumbent): 6,460
George Judd: 2,951
Bonneville County, Republican nomineesCounty Commissioner, District 2 (open seat)
Brady Belliston: 4,100
Tom Loertscher: 4,766
Jon Walker: 5,619
Sheriff (open seat)
Mike Dickson: 4,091
Timothy Downs: 3,839
Samuel Hulse: 6,318