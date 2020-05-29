People who want their votes to count in this year’s primary need to make sure their ballots are in the hands of their county election offices by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
That means people who still have ballots should drop them off in person rather than putting them in the mail, said Bonneville County Elections Supervisor Brenda Prudent, as ballots that are mailed before the cutoff but aren’t received by 8 p.m. Tuesday will not count.
This year’s primary is being conducted entirely by absentee ballot, with no in-person polling places, due to concerns about the coronavirus. Last week a federal judge extended the previous May 19 deadline to register to vote or request an absentee ballot to May 26, and about 429,000 people statewide have requested ballots, which if a large enough percentage of them are returned will make this year’s turnout much higher than other recent May primaries.
Republican voters throughout most of eastern Idaho will be voting on state legislative candidates and picking between two congressional candidates as well as voting on numerous local offices. Bonneville County Republicans, for example, have competitive races for sheriff and county commissioner. Democrats in eastern Idaho mostly won’t see competitive local or legislative races on their ballots, but they and Democrats throughout the state will be choosing between Paulette Jordan and Jim Vandermaas as their party’s Senate nominee to take on U.S. Sen. Jim Risch. There are also bond or levy elections in some local school districts that are open to people who request nonpartisan as well as partisan ballots.