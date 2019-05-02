The former Bear Lake County sheriff's nomination as United States Marshal for the District of Idaho is headed to the full Senate.
The U.S. Senate Judiciary committee advanced Brent Bunn's nomination Thursday on a unanimous voice vote and with no debate.
Bunn, a Montpelier native who went to Bear Lake High School and then Brigham Young University, has been in law enforcement for 41 years and spent 32 years as county sheriff before retiring in 2016.
“Mr. Bunn has had a lengthy and honorable law enforcement career in Idaho for several decades and has gained the support from his fellow law enforcement colleagues,” U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, said in a statement. “He is well equipped to serve Idaho as a U.S. Marshal, and I urge all of my Senate colleagues to support his confirmation when it comes to the Senate floor for a vote.”
“After 32 years of service, I have no doubt that Mr. Bunn will protect Idahoans, executing the duties of a U.S. Marshal with the highest integrity and commitment to enforcing our nation’s laws,” said U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho. “I want to thank Chairman (Lindsey) Graham and the Committee on the Judiciary members for moving forward his nomination, and am hopeful we can move to confirm him in the full Senate without delay.”
The U.S. Marshals Service handles federal law enforcement tasks such as catching federal fugitives, guarding federal courts and transporting federal prisoners. They also manage assets that have been forfeited in federal cases.
It remains to be seen when the full Senate will schedule a vote.