Biden

President Joe Biden speaks at Howard Theatre in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Vice President Kamala Harris stands at right.

 Andrew Harnik - staff, AP

President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has been blocked by a second federal court, leaving millions of borrowers wondering if they'll get debt relief at all. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that the program usurped Congress' power to make laws. The administration immediately said it would appeal. It's not the only challenge the plan faces. Last month, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis had already put loan forgiveness on temporary hold while it considers a challenge from six Republican-led states. The fate of the plan will likely eventually end up in the Supreme Court, meaning a final decision is a ways off.

