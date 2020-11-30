BOISE — Former Idaho state Rep. Luke Malek has launched a run for lieutenant governor in 2022, and has announced endorsements from more than two dozen prominent Idahoans, from current legislators to CEOs to mayors.
Current Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, R-Idaho Falls, hasn’t yet announced if she’ll seek reelection in 2022; she’s been widely rumored to be considering a run for governor.
Malek, 39, served in the Idaho House for six years, including four years on the budget-writing Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee; and ran for Congress in 2018, placing third in a seven-way Republican primary that was won by current 1st District GOP Rep. Russ Fulcher. An attorney, he’s also a former Kootenai County deputy prosecutor and served as North Idaho director for then-Gov. Jim Risch.
Lieutenant governor in Idaho is a part-time position, but some recent holders of the office have approached it as a full-time job. It’s also long served as a stepping stone to higher offices in Idaho; previous lieutenant governors who have moved up to higher office have included Risch, now a third-term U.S. senator; current Gov. Brad Little; and former Govs. Butch Otter, Phil Batt and John Evans.
Malek said, “I am running because we need leaders who put Idahoans ahead of personal interests, who show up when the stakes are highest and who understand the relationship between our health and the economy.”
The son of two doctors, Malek has a law-and-order bent from his days as a prosecutor, but also has focused much of his career on health care and economic development. “Without keeping people healthy, there will be no economy,” he said.
He’s a graduate of The College of Idaho and the University of Idaho College of Law; he and his wife, Tara, are both attorneys with the firm Smith+Malek.
Among those who have endorsed Malek thus far are 11 current or former GOP state lawmakers from around the state; the mayors of Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls and Ammon; several business leaders, including Hayden Beverage CEO Dodds Hayden, immediate past CEO of Idaho Power Darrel Anderson, and Doug Sayer of Premier Technology; the Professional Firefighters of Idaho; and Dr. David Pate, retired CEO of St. Luke’s Health System.
Malek said he wants to “work together to solve problems rather than divide people.”
ONE MORE CONTESTED LEADERSHIP RACE
Here’s another contested Idaho legislative leadership race to add to the list: Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, is challenging House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa. Leadership elections for both parties and both houses will take place in closed-door party caucuses on Wednesday, ahead of the Thursday start of the Legislature’s organizational session.
THE FINAL WORD ON TURNOUT…
Although the November election turnout of 81.2% of registered voters is the highest in Idaho in the last 40 years, the numbers don’t break 1980’s record if you look at the percentage of the voting-age population. This year, that percentage, as calculated by former longtime Idaho Secretary of State Ben Ysursa, was 63.4%. In 1980, it was 69.1%, although that year’s percentage turnout of registered voters was lower than this year’s at 76.77%.
That heavy 1980 turnout, Ysursa said, “was fueled by the intense U.S. Senate race between Frank Church and Steve Symms.”
“Kudos to all of Idaho’s election officials and poll workers for conducting a smooth, efficient election during these turbulent times with a remarkable turnout over 878,000,” said Ysursa, who was Idaho’s secretary of state from 2003 to 2013.
WHY THAT NAME IS FAMILIAR…
President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team said the incoming administration will nominate Antony Blinken as Secretary of State. The Blinken name is a familiar one in Idaho politics, because Antony Blinken’s uncle, Alan Blinken, is a Ketchum resident who unsuccessfully challenged GOP Sen. Larry Craig in 2002. He and his wife, Melinda, have remained involved in Idaho Democratic politics ever since.
Antony Blinken served as deputy secretary of state under the Obama administration, from 2015 to 2017, and was among those in the situation room during the raid on Osama bin Laden. He has a long record of working with Biden, including serving as his chief foreign policy adviser in the Senate in 2002; as staff director on the Foreign Relations Committee; on Biden’s 2008 presidential campaign; and as then-Vice President Biden’s national security adviser.