In two weeks, Idahoans will vote on party nominees for offices ranging from county commissioner and sheriff to U.S. Senate.
Coronavirus has changed the way people will vote, with this year's primary being conducted entirely by mail and May 19 designated as the last day to request an absentee ballot. And it has changed the way candidates campaign, too. Social distancing means no town hall meetings, in-person debates or candidates going from door-to-door asking for votes.
"I think all the candidates are probably struggling a little bit," said Dave Radford, who is challenging Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, for the Republican nomination for the District 32B House seat. "I think it's just an important thing for people to be careful about their health."
Christensen, who credits his upset win over a longtime incumbent in the 2018 Republican primary to the shoe-leather-heavy campaign he ran, similarly said he is relying on Facebook and the mail to get his message out.
Although there haven't been as many candidate forums or debates as usual, the City Club of Idaho Falls has hosted debates in several contested local legislative and county-level races, albeit without a live audience as the City Club would normally have at its luncheons. (The debates have been available for viewing online.) Other than that, with many traditional campaigning methods out of the question, candidates for local office have been relying on social media and mailers more so than in the past or using Zoom or Facebook Live to talk to voters.
"Probably the biggest winner out of this campaign is going to be the U.S. Postal Service," said Adam Frugoli, one of the candidates for the Republican nomination for the District 30 Senate seat.
A couple of candidates mentioned that they started to campaign before coronavirus changed the rhythms of life, giving them a jump on getting their message out to voters. Marco Erickson, who is running against Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, for the Republican nomination for the 33B House seat, announced his candidacy in early March and said he was able to get a head start on meeting with small groups of voters, who would then spread the word to others.
"Those meetings early on were an hour long, five, six, seven people," he said.
One Idaho Falls-area electoral tradition that won't be happening this election cycle at least are the debates organized by government students at Compass Academy. Erickson said he was looking forward to taking part in those.
"It's sad that we didn't get to do that," he said.