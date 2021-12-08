The city of Idaho Falls Community Development Services Department has released the final version of the Imagine IF plan.
City residents can access the 110-page document, described as a roadmap for future growth, for final review and public comment prior to the Dec. 16 public hearing for its adoption, a city news release said.
“Since the first public hearing, we have received public comments and have been working on making final edits to the text and layout,” said Brad Cramer, the city's director of Community Development Services, in the release. “We are very happy with the final product and feel that it reflects what we heard during our public engagement phase and will be a great guide for the city’s growth in the coming years.”
Imagine IF is "an effort to bring the community together for a meaningful conversation about growth and how to manage the change it brings," the city's webpage for the plan said.
The plan, which will serve as a guide for future development within the city, has been in development since the beginning of 2021. Community Development Services held five separate neighborhood meetings in February and March to gather input and get participation from specific neighborhoods from around the city, the release said.
Additionally, Community Development Services conducted a "citywide, statistically valid survey to solicit input and gather data to assist in the creation of the document," the release said.
The wide-ranging plan addresses the city's growth philosophy and dedicates sections to what it describes as "five citywide themes" including: community health; housing; transportation and connectivity; economic development; and community design.
Two efforts mentioned in the draft action plan address housing types and density.
The draft plan states that city officials would work "in coordination with the IdaHome Committee, developers, and builders, identify and remove barriers to the construction of alternative housing types." And that officials would "research adjusting the zoning code to require minimum densities, not just a maximum density, as a tool for diversifying the housing stock."
To review the plan and provide comments, go to imagineif.city. The plan will be presented for final approval at the City Council meeting on Dec. 16.
For more information or questions, call Community Development Services at 208-612-8799.