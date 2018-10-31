A long list of Idaho Republican officeholders and party officials have lined up behind Chad Christensen, the Ammon resident who won the May Republican primary for the House District 32B seat.
However Rep. Tom Loertscher, the incumbent who lost the primary but is waging a write-in battle to keep his seat, has a few prominent supporters — including another Chad Christensen.
Christensen's supporters include gubernatorial candidate and current Lt. Gov. Brad Little, lieutenant governor candidate Janice McGeachin, the state Republican Party and local lawmakers Reps. Ron Nate, Bryan Zollinger, Barbara Ehardt, Dorothy Moon and Karey Hanks and Sen. Tony Potts, according to a list on Christensen's campaign Facebook page. The pre-general election campaign finance reports, which were due Tuesday, show he is getting financial support from the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee, local Republican activist Doyle Beck and House Assistant Majority Leader Brent Crane, R-Nampa.
Two weeks ago Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter endorsed Loertscher, R-Bone. Records of campaign expenditures show Otter is putting his money into the effort — OTTERPAC, Otter's political action committee, spent $10,000 on advertising supporting Loertscher last week. Loertscher also has gotten support from Idaho Chooses Life, from Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston — and Chad Christensen.
The other Chad Christensen lives in Soda Springs and was a school board member there. Loertscher's campaign took out ads that ran recently in several weekly papers in the rural six-county district, with the other Christensen's picture and headlined "I'm Chad Christensen and I support Tom Loertscher." Christensen says in the ad that some people have congratulated him on winning the primary, when he voted for and intends to write in Loertscher.
“He’s a little upset that people thought, down in Caribou County at least, they were voting him when he himself voted for me,” Loertscher said.
“I don’t like to talk negatively, that’s not who I am, but the general consensus and people’s reaction to it was, the people in my district have all come up to said, ‘this is really deceptive Chad,’” said candidate Christensen.
Loertscher agreed to pass on a reporter's phone number to the Caribou County Christensen; he didn't call back by press time.
“We didn’t try to deceive anybody,” Loertscher said. “I think some people just read the headline and thought it was some kind of trick. He was trying to straighten out the confusion there may have been in the primary.”
Christensen said he had heard of the other Christensen and the confusion theory before, but he doubted it could have influenced voters outside of Soda Springs. Even in Soda Springs, Christensen said, he had a big campaign sign during the primary with his picture on it.
Christensen will be the only name on the ballot for that seat on Tuesday. As well as Loertscher, Driggs City Councilman and Democrat Ralph Mossman has filed to run as a write-in. Mossman hasn't raised any money according to this week's campaign finance report, and there haven't been any independent expenditures supporting or opposing him either.
Loertscher acknowledged his long odds but sounded optimistic.
“I haven’t had anybody take a baseball bat after me yet,” he said. “I’m very encouraged, because everywhere I go, I think people are very supportive, and it’s a fun campaign actually.”
Christensen said he is confident.
“I’m not the kind of person that shies away from keeping my mission centered (and) doing the right thing,” he said. “It’s not about me. It’s about the cause, the Constitution, people’s liberty and people’s rights, it’s about that.”
The heavily Republican district includes rural eastern Bonneville County plus Teton, Caribou, Bear Lake, Franklin and Oneida counties.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that Loertscher's campaign paid for the ads.