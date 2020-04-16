The legal organization behind the ruling that lets transgender Idahoans change their birth certificates is asking the court to clarify that its ruling still applies despite a new state law banning such birth certificate changes.
Lambda Legal represented the plaintiffs in the F.V. v. Barron case, which ended with U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale ruling in 2018 that Idaho had to set up a procedure to let transgender people change their sex on their birth certificate to match their gender identity. However, the Legislature passed a bill this year banning most changes to a birth certificate after a year, effectively barring transgender people from changing their birth certificates. Gov. Brad Little signed it into law in late March.
The motion for clarification Lambda filed in U.S. District Court on Thursday asks the court to hold that the court's 2018 ruling and injunction bars the enforcement of the Idaho Vital Statistics Act.
"In holding that government discrimination against transgender people requires heightened scrutiny, this Court recognized that transgender people have suffered a history of persecution and discrimination that 'is not yet history,'" the motion says. "(House Bill) 509 itself confirms that sobering reality. But that reality was also part of the reason why this Court permanently enjoined Defendants (the state) from returning to a categorical ban."
Transgender rights issues were among the most hotly debated of the 2020 session. The state is set to end up in court defending both the birth certificate bill and another that passed this year banning transgender girls and women from playing on female high school and college sports teams; the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho and the feminist group Legal Voice filed suit against that one earlier this week.
As well as passing the birth certificate bill, which was sponsored by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, the Legislature also axed the set of administrative rules setting guidelines for the Department of Health and Welfare on how to let transgender people change their birth certificates. Supporters of the birth certificate bill said the state has an interest in maintaining statistical records that reflect a person’s sex at birth.
"My view is your birth certificate is in fact that your birth certificate," Little told the Idaho Press earlier this month. "And you know, people change their names, people get married, but the birth certificate is. That just seemed to be a common-sense way to look at it."
Opponents of the bill said it discriminates against transgender people and violates the court order. Lambda Legal Counsel Peter Renn called the bill "a naked flouting of the rule of law."
"Two years ago, the court determined that the state’s ban against transgender people correcting their birth certificates was dangerous, discriminatory, and indefensible," Renn said Thursday. "That is why the court permanently barred Idaho from automatically turning away transgender people seeking birth certificates that match their gender identity. Permanent means permanent. It is shocking that state lawmakers would be so brazenly lawless as to defy a federal court ruling. The rule of law collapses if we refuse to abide by the outcome of who wins and who loses in our system of justice."