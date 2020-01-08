BOISE — A bill that would both override local bans on handheld cellphone use while driving and repeal the state's texting while driving ban and replace them with a clarified distracted driving law was introduced into the Idaho Legislature on Wednesday.
While this bill, sponsored by House Transportation Committee Chairman Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, is the first one out the gate, others are working on similar proposals, including Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon.
Palmer said he is no hurry for the committee to hold a hearing on his bill and would wait to see what other lawmakers come up with. He said after the meeting that he may also hold a hearing on Christensen’s bill, depending on what other legislators think of the options.
“It may be a better bill,” he said. “There may be one in the Senate that’s a better bill. What I want is the best bill we can come up with … that keeps people safe.”
Christensen's proposal mainly differs from Palmer's in that it would create enhanced fines for distracted driving while using a handheld cellphone. A third violation within two years would result in points on one's driving record.
Christensen, who also sponsored a bill last year to override local bans on cellphone use while driving, said his approach would protect public safety and get rid of the inconsistencies statewide without punishing people who are driving safely while using a handheld cellphone.
"I think it's a little more fair across the board," he said.
Texting while driving is banned statewide, but the ban is little enforced as it only covers texting, not other uses of a cellphone while driving. Blaine County banned using a handheld cellphone while driving several years ago, and over the past year or so some other municipalities have been following suit, including Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Meridian. Ada County and a couple of other Treasure Valley cities are considering similar bans.
“We appreciate the ability and responsibility cities and counties have to enact local laws and ordinances to protect their residents," Idaho Falls City Councilman Jim Freeman, the driving force behind getting Idaho Falls' ban passed, said in a statement about Palmer's bill. "This issue is about public safety and making our roads safer for everyone. We are grateful for the possibility of state legislation to address distracted driving throughout Idaho. We appreciate the effort. At the same time, we hope people recognize the tremendous value of local jurisdictional efforts to be proactive and responsive towards public safety issues like this and not curtail their ability to do so in the future."
Bills to ban using a handheld cellphone while driving statewide in Idaho have been introduced over the past couple of years but have failed to pass. Twenty states as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands prohibit all drivers from using handheld cellphones while driving, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Palmer's bill would preempt local bans on handheld cellphone use while driving and get rid of the current texting law. It would add new language for distracted driving, defining it as driving or idling a vehicle while not engaged in activities related to driving or idling "in such a manner that it interferes with the safe operation of such motor vehicle on any highway or lane of traffic and it endangers pedestrians or other road users." It says such activities "include but are not limited to" using a cellphone, grooming or eating. Distracted driving is defined as "driving in an erratic, unpredictable or inconsistent manner" or while committing a traffic infraction. Distracted driving would remain an infraction, as it is now.
The committee voted unanimously to introduce the bill.
"We've got to do something about the inconsistencies of ordinances between cities, particularly Boise and Meridian," said Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise. "We don't even know where the boundaries of Meridian are."