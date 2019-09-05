First Street reopened at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
A section of the busy street had been closed since July 8 to allow for a water line replacement project extending from Lomax Street to the Idaho Canal. As well as replacing the water line, crews rebuilt the road, made improvements to the storm drains, replaced aging street lights and trimmed trees to keep them away from power lines.
Idaho Falls city officials also announced two other projects Wednesday that could affect traffic. City Water Division workers started Wednesday to repair a leaking water line in the 1500 block of East 17th Street, near the intersection with Austin Avenue.
Westbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane occupying the center turn lane throughout the construction zone, and construction is expected to impact the commute Thursday morning as crews patch the roadway. No water service interruptions are expected, but if there are any impacted residents and businesses will be notified first.
Also, the two railroad crossings on North Boulevard, just north of Science Center Drive, will be closed starting Monday so Union Pacific Railroad can reconstruct them.
The crossing will be closed for the duration of the work, which is expected to take a week. Motorists should plan alternate routes, and traffic will be detoured to Stanley Street.