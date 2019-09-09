Idaho Gov. Brad Little has ordered all U.S. and state flags in Idaho be flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Dustin Ard.
Ard, 31, an Ammon native and son of former Ammon Mayor Bruce Ard, died on Aug. 29 after being wounded in combat in Zabul Province, Afghanistan. According to the New York Times, he was on a joint operation with an Afghan commando unit when he died. Ard was a Green Beret on his second deployment to Afghanistan. He leaves behind his wife Mary, who is pregnant with a son, and 3-year-old daughter Reagan.
“I want to express my sincerest condolences to the family of Sgt. First Class Ard,” Little said. “Ard leaves a legacy for all Idahoans of strength, service, and loyalty to this great nation. Please join me by honoring him on Sept. 14. As you see flags at half-staff that day, take a moment to reflect on the great sacrifice Ard and his family have made in service to the United States of America.”