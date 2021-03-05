A former top prosecutor for Idaho federal courts and longtime state lawmaker from Idaho Falls has applied to become a judge on the state's high court.
Bart Davis was among nine attorneys and judges who applied to fill a vacancy on the Idaho Supreme Court, the court announced in a news release Friday.
Davis resigned as U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho last month at the request of the Biden Administration which, like other administrations in past transitions of power, sought to replace federal prosecutors.
Before being appointed to the post by former President Donald Trump in 2017, Davis had represented Idaho Falls and surrounding areas in the Idaho Senate since 1998; he led the majority Republican party for much of that time.
Davis graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1973 and later received a Bachelor of Arts from Brigham Young University and a Juris Doctor from University of Idaho in 1980, according to the Justice Department.
Last month, Vice Chief Justice Roger Burdick announced he would retire in June. His term would have ended in 2023.
The other people vying for a seat on the high court are: Kimmer W. Callahan, a Coeur d'Alene private attorney; Leslie M. Hayes, a deputy attorney general working in Idaho civil litigation; Nathan R. Long, a private attorney in Pocatello; Jessica M. Lorello, a judge in Meridian for the Idaho Court of Appeals; Diane M. Walker, a magistrate judge in the Fourth Judicial District; Timothy C. Walton, a Boise private attorney; Thomas W. Whitney, a judge in the Third Judicial District; and Colleen D. Zahn, a deputy attorney general in Idaho criminal law.
The Idaho Judicial Council will use the list to provide two to four names to Gov. Brad Little, according to a news release. Little will use that list to appoint a new justice, who will then have the option to run for a full six-year term in the May 2022 election.