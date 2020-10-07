BOISE — Thirty of Idaho’s 200 cities and 10 of its 44 counties will participate in Gov. Brad Little’s plan to tap federal Cares Act coronavirus aid funds for $124 million in property tax relief, the governor announced Monday.
Those participating include Boise and Meridian (but not Eagle or Kuna), Ada County (but not Canyon County), and Nampa (but not Caldwell). However, Little said the participating jurisdictions take in the majority of Idaho’s property taxpayers across the state.
“The governor always said that this was a local decision and he would respect that local decision,” said Alex Adams, Little’s budget director. “I think we were very happy with the number of cities and counties that chose to participate in this program. It will keep public safety budgets whole and taxpayers will reap the benefits of doing so.”
Among counties and cities choosing not to participate, many cited concerns over U.S. Treasury rules for use of the funds, expressing doubt that the governor’s proposal was actually legal and concern that they might be forced to repay the money.
Kelley Packer, executive director of the Association of Idaho Cities, said new and reassuring clarification from Treasury arrived too late for many cities and counties that already had held their annual budget hearings. Nampa initially decided not to participate, but changed its position just before the deadline on a 3-2 vote of the City Council after the Treasury guidance arrived.
The cities and counties had until last week to formally opt in to the program, which Little said will come to $124 million in aid; originally, up to $200 million had been approved for the program. He estimated that participating jurisdictions would see a 10 to 20% one-time reduction in property taxes in the coming year.
The federal money will reimburse the cities’ and counties’ public safety personnel costs for a 10-month period during the COVID-19 pandemic, on the condition that the savings go to local property taxpayers through a credit on their 2021 tax bill. To participate, cities and counties also had to agree not to take the 3% increase in their property tax budgets next year that’s allowed by law, and not to use any “forgone” balance from past years in which the full 3% increase wasn’t taken. They’d still, however, be allowed to collect more property taxes from new construction or annexation. All types of property taxpayers, including both residential and commercial, would benefit from the tax relief.
“A number of mayors were really concerned about signing an attestation stating that their law enforcement expenses were COVID-related when they knew that they weren’t,” Packer said. Earlier Treasury guidelines had specified that expenses must be COVID-related.
“Treasury has put out new management and audit guidelines I think have put that issue to bed,” Adams said. “The problem is it came out just late enough.”
Packer noted that among Idaho’s 200 cities, just 40 actually have their own police forces, so they might not have been able to participate anyway. Many still declined to increase property taxes, she said.
Property taxpayers in the city of Boise will see $27.9 million in one-time property tax relief; the mayor’s office estimated the savings at $225 for an average Boise homeowner. Nampa is due $9.2 million. Canyon County passed on a $10 million allocation.
Kuna initially planned to participate, but because it contracts for law enforcement with Ada County and the county opted in, it already was covered. Cities that contract for law enforcement were allowed to participate if their counties didn’t, Adams said.
“Our focus is to support our communities and our police, fire, and EMS personnel and ensure there are no reductions in public safety during these unprecedented challenges,” Little said in a statement. “I appreciate the cities and counties working with us to ensure the resulting budget savings are given back to the people of Idaho in the form of property tax relief rather than backfilling local government budgets.”
He added, “As a fiscal conservative, I believe all federal funds — which are taxpayer funds — should be managed prudently and judiciously on behalf of all taxpayers. The Trump Administration has praised Idaho’s conservative approach to managing the federal relief funds, and I am committed to continuing to act as a responsible steward of scarce taxpayer resources.”
Idaho has 44 counties and 200 incorporated cities, though some of the cities are tiny.
Idaho Press reporters Olivia Heersink and Rachel Spacek contributed to this report.