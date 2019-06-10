Two of U.S. Sen. Jim Risch's five interns this summer are from Idaho Falls.
One, Emma Banks, will join three other summer college interns from other parts of the state in Risch's Washington D.C. office. Another, Aaron Page, will intern in Risch's Idaho Falls office.
“Interning in the U.S. Senate is an excellent way to gain an on-the-ground view of the legislative process and the issues facing our country,” Risch, R-Idaho, said in a news release. “This group of interns is well qualified and will serve Idaho well.”
Banks, the daughter of Jeff and Brianne Banks, is studying political science and English at Idaho State University. She hopes to learn more about Risch's chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. She enjoys reading and rock climbing in her spare time.
Page, who received his degree from Brigham Young University-Idaho in international studies, is the son of Dan and Lauralee Page. His policy interests include national security, intelligence, energy and immigration. He is "a sports enthusiast and a family man with the hopes of becoming a professor one day," according to Risch's press release.
The other three interns in Risch's D.C. office this summer will be Kyle Schmit, of Eagle, a Whitworth University student; Siana Carsrud, who grew up in Elko, Nev. but plans to live in Idaho after she graduates from Boise State University; and Katherine Havens, of Lewiston, who recently graduated from the University of Idaho and will soon start her law studies at the University of Idaho College of Law.