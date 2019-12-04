The race to replace Dean Mortimer in the state Senate is just starting to take shape.
Adam Frugoli, a precinct committeeman and the Republican Party District 30 second vice chairman, said Wednesday he will probably run and will decide for sure in the next day or two.
"I've been thinking about it for a long time, for the last several months or so," Frugoli said.
Frugoli said he wants to talk to his family some more as well as his clients in the insurance business before making a final decision.
“I’ve had a lot of companies and individuals reaching out to me,” he said. “I want to hear what they have to say. It’s also important for my business as well, to make sure they can handle it.”
Mortimer, who has been in the Legislature since 2006, announced Tuesday he doesn't plan to run for another term representing District 30, a heavily Republican district that encompasses the city of Ammon and western Bonneville County, making next year the last legislative session for the chairman of the Senate Education Committee.
While sometimes a district's House representatives run for Senate after serving some time in the House, that doesn't appear to be a likely outcome here. Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said she plans to run for another term in the House and will not run for Mortimer's seat. Her seatmate Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, said he probably will not run either. Jeff Thompson, who represented the district for a decade in the state House but lost the May 2018 Republican primary to Marshall, said he is considering running for the Senate seat but hasn't decided yet.
The last Democrat to run for that Senate seat was Tom Holm, in 2004; Mortimer has not faced a Democratic challenger his entire time in the Legislature. The Democrats don't have a candidate for the soon-to-be open seat but are looking for one, said Democratic state committeewoman Miranda Marquit.
Frugoli said issues he would like to work on in the Senate include education, reining in the rising cost of government and improving the road transportation system in the Idaho Falls area. He said he would want to run a positive election campaign.
“I’m super excited,” he said. “It’s going to be fun. If we do decide to do it, it’s going to be a campaign like no one’s ever seen before.”
March 13 is the filing deadline to run in the primary, which will be held on May 19, 2020.