Two of Idaho’s federal lawmakers criticized the proposed impeachment inquiry into President Trump Tuesday, while the state’s other Republican senator said he wants to wait for more information.
“For years the far left has been trying to delegitimize everything President Trump does,” said U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, who is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “Fortunately, the Constitution is pretty clear on this. The House is free to conduct their inquiry, and when they are done, the Senate will take up their constitutional duty to do the same. From what I know to this point, the Democratic members in the House haven’t shown us anything that meets the standard and are prioritizing politics over facts.”
“Since the day President Trump was elected to office, this has been the Democrats’ strategy,” said U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, who represents Idaho’s First Congressional District. “They can’t win in the arena of ideas or in superiority of candidates, so the obstruction continues — tax returns, the Mueller investigation, a fake dossier, the absence of collusion, election interference, and now it’s a whistleblower report. In the meantime, the work of the people remains on hold.”
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that the House would launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, centered on whether he abused his presidential powers and sought help from the Ukrainian government to undermine Democratic foe Joe Biden and help his own reelection. Pelosi said such actions would mark a “betrayal of his oath of office” and declared: “No one is above the law.”
U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo was taking a wait-and-see approach Tuesday.
“I always prefer Congress remain a legislative body that advances legislation to benefit the American people,” Crapo said. “As to the question of impeachment, our entire legal system is dependent on our ability to find the truth. I will wait for further information regarding the facts of this matter and refrain from speculating on any outcomes of this discussion and process.”
In a summer phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump reportedly asked for help investigating former Vice President Biden and his son Hunter. In the days before the call, he ordered advisers to freeze $400 million in military aid for Ukraine, prompting speculation that he was holding out the money as leverage for information on the Bidens. Trump has denied that charge but acknowledged he blocked the funds, later released.
It takes a majority vote in the Democratic-controlled House to impeach. However, it takes a two-thirds vote in the Republican-majority Senate to convict, meaning 14 of the 53 GOP senators would have to vote to remove a president of their own party for Trump, if he is impeached, to be removed from office.
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, the Republican who represents the Second Congressional District that includes eastern Idaho, did not return requests for comment by press time.