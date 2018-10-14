Idaho Falls’ Legislative District 33 is one of the few in eastern Idaho will a full slate of Democrats and Republicans running for its legislative seats.
Incumbent Republican House members Barbara Ehardt and Bryan Zollinger, who hold the 33A and B seats, are facing challenges from Democrats Jim De Angelis and George Morrison, respectively. And Republican Dave Lent, who beat incumbent Tony Potts in the May primary, is facing Democrat Jerry Sehlke for the district’s Senate seat.
Out of the district’s 19,479 registered voters, 9,776 are Republicans, while 1,930 are Democrats and the rest are unaffiliated, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office. While the registration numbers likely overstate Republicans’ advantage somewhat due to the Republicans’ closed primaries, no one would dispute the district has a strong Republican lean. Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by almost 3-to-1 in Bonneville County in 2016.
However, it is also one of the few districts in the region that has been represented by a Democrat in recent times — Jerry Shivley won a House seat in the Democratic wave year of 2006. Republican Jeff Thompson beat him two years later. City elections in Idaho are nonpartisan, but the current City Council in Idaho Falls is split between Democrats, Republicans and independents.
Ehardt, a basketball coach and former Idaho Falls City Council member and mayoral candidate, was appointed in 2017 after Rep. Janet Trujillo was named to the state Tax Commission. She is running against De Angelis, a retired Naval officer and former Idaho Falls High School science teacher.
“It was definitely a whirlwind,” Ehardt said of her first session. “I approached the session with a desire to just immerse myself into the committees to which I was assigned and learn to do the absolute best job I could for those committees.”
Idaho has one of the highest per-capita incarceration rates in the country. The state is sending hundreds of inmates to a prison in Texas, and next year lawmakers are expected to debate whether to build a new $500 million prison. Ehardt, who if she is re-elected will play a role in this debate on the House Judiciary committee, wants to reduce the number of people in prison instead.
“I think all of us on that committee are in (agreement) that we need to be working on reforms, that what we are doing isn’t working,” she said.
Ehardt supports abolishing mandatory minimum sentences for drug crimes. And she wants to see more money spent on drug treatment programs and on programs that help felons re-enter society.
“The answer is not to build a $500 million prison,” Ehardt said. “The answer, if necessary, is to put money into programs and reforms, specifically to help our prisoners be in a position to re-acclimate to society when they’ve done their time. I am unequivocal on that.”
Ehardt opposes Proposition 2, the ballot measure to expand Medicaid to everyone making up to 138 percent of the poverty level. She worries it will cost more than has been projected, and what will happen if the federal government reduces the amount it covers.
“It’s 90/10 now, but with so many other government grants, that can change,” she said.
Ehardt backed a bill Zollinger introduced last year to create a limited primary care program within Medicaid. If expansion passes, Ehardt said whether she works to implement or oppose it will depend on how her constituents voted.
“I will look closely at what our District 33 had wanted and try to work within that purview,” she said.
De Angelis is making his fourth run for the Legislature.
“It goes against everything I believe in for someone to run unopposed in an election,” he said. “It’s undemocratic. Plus, there are a lot of issues in this election that are very important to me.”
De Angelis is a strong Medicaid expansion supporter, and worked with Reclaim Idaho, the group that gathered the signatures to get the measure on the ballot. Education is another issue that’s important to him. He thinks Idaho needs to raise teacher pay to compete with neighboring states.
“The career ladder is a nice idea, but it is not nearly enough to attract teachers here,” he said. “We can do better.”
De Angelis favors universal pre-kindergarten. He also wants to increase funding for public colleges and universities.
“I think colleges ought to be getting the funds they need to keep tuition at a level without increasing tuition,” he said.
De Angelis supports continued federal ownership and management of public lands. He also supports anti-discrimination legislation that covers gay and transgender people.
“These people need to be treated equally under the law,” he said. “They’re not being given special privileges by doing that, and there’s too much prejudice out there.”
De Angelis also wants to create an independent ethics commission, pointing to the problems with the state’s former private prison and school broadband contracts as examples of why this is needed.
“We need an independent ethics commission in this state,” he said. “We’ve seen too many times, people making bad judgments with hundreds of millions in contracts in this state, and no one is held accountable,” he said.
De Angelis criticized Ehardt for opposing Medicaid expansion and for supporting the House Education Committee’s attempt this year to edit the state’s education standards on climate change. De Angelis believes human-caused climate change is real and a major threat.
“As a science teacher, I find that absolutely ridiculous,” he said.
33B
Zollinger, who was first elected in 2016, is a former Idaho Falls School District 91 trustee and a lawyer at Smith, Driscoll and Associates. In a repeat of 2016, Zollinger is again facing Morrison, a U.S. Air Force veteran, Idaho National Laboratory retiree and chairman of the city’s Planning Commission.
Morrison backs Medicaid expansion, believing it will save the state and counties money they’re spending on indigent health care now and lead to better health outcomes since people will seek preventive care instead of waiting and going to the emergency room when they have serious problems. He criticized Zollinger for opposing it, pointing to a recent Dan Jones and Associates poll that showed 70-23 support for Medicaid expansion.
“My opponent says he’s going to do everything he can to work against it,” Morrison said. “It doesn’t seem to me (to be) representing the people.”
Morrison supports continued federal ownership and management of federal public lands and opposes efforts to take state control. And, he thinks the state needs to raise education spending more than it has been.
“We’re just barely, after 10 years, getting back to the same spot,” Morrison said. “The schools are ... 10 years behind the times.”
Morrison supports increasing teacher pay and helping schools with their construction needs, suggesting either lowering the two-thirds supermajority requirement to pass a bond or creating a state building fund to help cover these costs.
“If the state properly funded schools, it wouldn’t be necessary for the communities to have levies and bonds,” he said.
Morrison criticized the Legislature for steps it has taken over the past few years to reduce local control, such as banning cities and counties from raising the minimum wage, regulating vacation rentals or banning plastic bags.
“They complain about (federal) government overreach and then they turn around and they dictate to the cities and counties,” he said.
Morrison criticized Zollinger and other Republicans for what he views as supporting extremists, such as associating with people and groups who believe “Agenda 21” conspiracy theories or applauding Eric Parker, who was involved in the 2014 Bundy standoff, when he visited the Idaho House in January.
“That kind of stuff, it makes national news because it’s embarrassing,” Morrison said. “We don’t need that. We need people who are going to go there and work.”
Zollinger does like some things the Legislature has done during his time there, praising this year’s income tax cut and new restrictions on police use of civil asset forfeiture. His biggest disappointment was 2017’s failure to repeal the sales tax on groceries. The bill passed by a veto-proof majority but Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter vetoed it after the Legislature adjourned. Zollinger was one of 30 lawmakers who sued unsuccessfully to overturn the veto.
“It was eye-opening to see something that was so overwhelmingly voted by (legislators) of both parties could be vetoed,” he said.
Zollinger has a few criminal justice-related issues he would like to focus on if re-elected. He introduced a bill this year to ban Idaho from enforcing any provisions of the U.S. Defense Department budget allowing indefinite detention. It passed the House but never got a hearing in the Senate; Zollinger plans to try again. He also plans to co-sponsor, with Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, a bill to get rid of mandatory minimum sentences for drug possession.
“I think the mandatory minimum bill is going to be really important, one of the pieces in solving this thing,” he said.
Zollinger opposes Medicaid expansion. One of the reasons he got into politics, he said, was to reduce the federal debt.
“Medicaid is for disabled (people) and children and pregnant women, and I want the money to be there for people who truly need it,” he said.
If expansion passes, Zollinger said he might oppose it if a majority of his constituents vote “no” but would respect the outcome otherwise. He said he would look at ways to keep costs down, suggesting lifetime benefits limits for able-bodied adults and gradually reducing benefits as people make more money rather than a hard cutoff, so there isn’t an incentive for people to make less to keep their coverage. If it fails, Zollinger wants to re-introduce a version of a bill he proposed this year to create a primary care pilot program within Medicaid.
Senate
The Democratic candidate Sehlke is a U.S. Army veteran who worked for three decades as an advisory scientist at INL and a compliance engineer at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. He is running against David Lent, a District 91 trustee and training manager at Fluor Idaho.
As well as being on the school board, Lent was heavily involved in creating the College of Eastern Idaho, and education policy will be one of his major focuses if he wins.
One thing Lent wants to work on is connecting students to jobs after school. He said CEI, which has programs that feed students into careers at INL, is an example of what he would like to see more of, and that he wants to see more such programs in high schools. Lent also wants to expand on the mastery-based pilot programs that exist in a handful of the state’s schools. Unlike the traditional model in which students move on from one grade to the next as a class, in a mastery-based system students move on from one class to the next as they master the material, moving more quickly or slowly depending on the subject.
Another focus of Lent’s if he wins would be “striving to maintain the values that make Idaho Idaho,” by which he means “championing our conservative way of life and protecting the freedoms we enjoy and opportunities we enjoy as Idahoans. There’s a reason Idaho has become ... a destination for people to move to, and we need to preserve and protect that.”
Lent favors repealing the sales tax on groceries. He is skeptical about building a new prison, saying he would rather spend money on alternatives to incarceration.
“My (hope) would be to look for ways to keep people out of prison rather than just build more prisons,” he said.
As for Prop 2, Lent said his inclination is to oppose expanding government, but he also thinks the state should do something to help people in the “Medicaid gap.”
“I’m looking for direction from the voters,” he said.
If Proposition 2 fails, Lent said he would advocate for some alternative to help people in the gap.
“I feel strongly, with the election behind us, we’re going to be able to get something done this next session,” he said.
Sehlke said he first started to consider running for office a year ago. His three daughters all left the state to go to college and don’t plan to return.
“They didn’t come back because they didn’t see a bright future here,” he said.
Sehlke wants to work on improving the state’s economy, health care and educational systems and bringing up wages, things he thinks will make more young people want to stay.
“What I want to do is get in and root out what the problems are and fix them so kids see a bright future here,” Sehlke said. “We need to keep our kids. We need to quit exporting our kids.”
Sehlke wants to increase education spending and work on reducing inequities between school districts. He also thinks the state needs to give districts more flexibility. He pointed to this year’s debate over climate change standards as an example of the Legislature interfering where it shouldn’t.
“They were trying to interject (into) the details of how we operate the schools,” Sehlke said. “And that’s not their role. That’s the role of local school boards and parents.”
Sehlke supports expanding Medicaid, viewing it both as the compassionate thing to do and as fiscally smart, since it’ll reduce state and county spending on indigent health care and bring Idaho some benefits from a program they’re already paying federal taxes to help support in other states.
“We have a responsibility to help those who can’t help themselves,” he said. “It seems to me we have some people right now who have kind of lost that sense of the social contract.”
Republicans have controlled the state Legislature since 1960, and they have a “trifecta,” also controlling the governorship, since 1995. Sehlke thinks this has contributed to stagnation and corruption.
“You’ve got a one-party state watching over itself. ... That’s not healthy for society,” he said. “I’d like to see a competition of ideas. I’d like to see a balance of people.”