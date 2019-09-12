Two local lawmakers are on a new legislative panel that will study Idaho's property tax structure and look at ways to reduce property taxes.
Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, and Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, are on the Property Tax Working Group. It will be led by Rep. Gary Collins, R-Nampa, who also is chairman of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee, and Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley.
“Idahoans need property tax relief, and this group’s mission is to figure out how to give it to them,” Collins said. “This state’s property taxes are some of the highest in the nation. It’s not fair, and it puts our working families at a disadvantage. We’ll work to find ways to fix that.”
According to a news release from the House Republicans, "the working group will also develop strategies to create greater transparency in the process, encourage economic development, meet the needs of local units of government and answer the concerns over rising property taxes."
Also on the group are House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star; House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise; Rep. Robert Anderst, R-Nampa; and Sens. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, Scott Grow, R-Eagle, and Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise.